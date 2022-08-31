Read full article on original website
NME
‘Splatoon 3’ fans should beware of online spoilers ahead of launch
Splatoon 3 isn’t scheduled for release until September 9, but it seems retail copies have shipped early and as a result, spoiler content is appearing online already. Story spoilers, boss battles, cutscenes and more have been appearing on platforms such as YouTube over the weekend, but it seems Nintendo is taking action to have the content removed, as many of these videos are now showing as being blocked for copyright reasons. Nevertheless, some of these are racking up views in the tens of thousands before Nintendo can get to them, including the end cutscene.
‘Rocksmith+’ review: bloated, but undeniably useful
Want to learn guitar? With Rocksmith+, developer Ubisoft says you can do just that. Of course, if you’re already a seasoned strummer, a catalogue of over 5000 tracks means you’re free to learn your favourite songs with a colourful Guitar Hero-style interactive tab. Well, in theory. The reality...
‘World Of Warcraft: Classic’ players are stuck in lengthy queues
As the pre-patch servers go live for the upcoming release of World Of Warcraft Wrath Of The King: Classic, players are experiencing long queues. With Wrath Of The King‘s re-release only a few weeks away, WoW: Classic players should now be able to log into the game in order to gear up their characters and prepare for the upcoming launch. However, as Blizzard releases the pre-patch servers this means players are left waiting in lengthy queue times (via VG247).
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ studio apologises for “offensive” racial stereotyping
Wizards of the Coast has issued an apology regarding a Dungeons & Dragons update that included “offensive material” connected to the game’s Hadozee race. The newest Dungeons & Dragons campaign, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, introduced the Hadozee race via the Astral Adventurer’s Guide. A passage refers to them as “timid mammals, no bigger than house cats,” before likening them to monkeys with “wing-like flaps” that allow them to “glide from branch to branch”.
Matt Booty says modern-day ‘Perfect Dark’ reboot needs to be done “very carefully”
The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty has shared that the upcoming reboot of Perfect Dark is being done “very carefully” so that it works for modern-day audiences. During a Pax West 2022 interview, which was shared on Twitter (September 2), Booty was asked how one reboots Joanna Dark – the protagonist of Perfect Dark – in the modern age. To this, he said, “very carefully,” going on to add, “those things they don’t always age well…”
