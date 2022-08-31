ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Broncos Sign WR Vyncint Smith, Fill Out Practice Squad

Smith takes the last open spot on Denver’s practice squad, which now includes:. Smith, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Limestone College. He was able to make Houston’s final roster as a rookie before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later joining the practice squad.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
City
Philadelphia, PA
Packers.com

Packers sign K Ramiz Ahmed to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers have signed K Ramiz Ahmed (ruh-MEEZ ah-med) to the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Monday. Ahmed spent part of the 2022 training camp with Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers 69-man roster: 53-man roster, 16-player practice squad

The Green Bay Packers now have a 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad in place to start September. General manager Brian Gutekunst is always adjusting the fringes of his roster and shuffling through players on the practice squad, so this is very much subject to change. But looking at the full roster helps provide a better overall picture of the team the Packers are taking into the first week of the regular season in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Giants Signing WR Marcus Johnson To Practice Squad

Garafolo adds Johnson will get the veteran maximum for the practice squad. New York’s practice squad is maxed out currently, so they’ll need to release someone from the following list to make room:. QB Davis Webb. RB Jashaun Corbin. WR CJ Board. TE Austin Allen. OL Will Holden.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers sign 3 to practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to round out its practice squad on Monday with the addition of three more players. The Steelers signed linebacker Delontae Scott, safety Andrew Adams and cornerback Josh Jackson. Scott was on the Steelers practice squad in 2021 and even active for one game. He was waived...
PITTSBURGH, PA

