The Green Bay Packers now have a 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad in place to start September. General manager Brian Gutekunst is always adjusting the fringes of his roster and shuffling through players on the practice squad, so this is very much subject to change. But looking at the full roster helps provide a better overall picture of the team the Packers are taking into the first week of the regular season in 2022.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO