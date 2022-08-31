Read full article on original website
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Which Houston neighborhoods have the most flooding and drainage complaints?
HOUSTON — With all the recent rain and an expected washout this Labor Day weekend, some neighborhoods continue to light up the City of Houston’s 311 helpline with flooding and drainage complaints. KHOU 11 Investigates analyzed 4,418 311 calls this year to find the hot spots for high-water...
13 Investigates: Taste Bar and Kitchen now owes $206K in unpaid tax as footage of move-out emerges
A day after ABC13 found no business activity at Taste Bar and Kitchen, the embattled business is claiming renovations and not a state seizure is closing it.
Big Chicken Signs First Houston Lease
A restaurant concept from Shaquille O’Neal is opening in Houston with more in the works.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Houston Press
Bad Bunny Brings the Heat to Houston
Bad Bunny performed at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, September 1, his first of two sold-out nights in Houston during his World's Hottest Tour. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny, is on tour in support of his latest hit album,. Un Verano Sin Ti. As the lights...
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Phat Takes Over Yelo, Local Table La Centerra Soon
Phat Eatery, 23119 Katy, will take over the space at Yelo next door. The expansion of Alex Au-Yeung's Malaysian eatery means the end of Yelo, a banh mi concept Au-Yeung debuted originally as a pop-up with chef Cuc Lam. It eventually opened as a brick and mortar next to Phat Eatery in early 2021. Lam left Yelo in November 2021 to pursue other culinary paths.
fox26houston.com
New website launched allowing Houston, Harris Co. residents to track crime in their area
HOUSTON - A new website allowing you to track crime in the Houston area has just launched. The Glenda Gordy Research Center website is now live. The center, which works with Crimes Stoppers, says the goal of the site is to give Houstonians easy access to see and understand how crime is affecting their neighborhood.
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
Tomball native killed in Oklahoma City was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree, records show
As gruesome as the murder has been described, the 51-year-old's family said they are shocked to learn disturbing details about the people alleged in the killing.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Pet theft scheme discovered during stop of stolen U-Haul full of malnourished dogs
The 26-year-old allegedly claimed to transport dogs cross-country, but instead sold them. One dog was discovered with a "gruesome" injury consistent with a chemical burn.
City of Houston, police will not prioritize abortion allegations, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON — As almost all abortions are now banned in Texas due to the state’s trigger law going into effect, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the city will not prioritize resources to go after those seeking or providing abortions, especially in cases of emergencies. State law makes...
Battleship Texas docks in Galveston after daylong, historic tow
Crews got underway at 6 a.m. to move the historic vessel. Now, needed repairs will return to its former glory.
Click2Houston.com
Montrose bargoers say Anti-LGBTQ+ religious groups are antagonizing, harassing them with hate speech
HOUSTON, Texas – Visitors and residents KPRC 2 spoke to in the Montrose community say they respect freedom of speech and religion, but won’t tolerate being harassed and antagonized which now happens there on a routine basis, and at times turns violent. ”Once they start triggering people, it...
