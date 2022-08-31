Hollywood’s Sheridan bridge closure extended into October

The Sheridan Street bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Hollywood will now be closed into October as the Florida Department of Transportation continues a renovation project that includes upgrading the existing tender house, as well as electrical and mechanical components and access platforms. Susan Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Hollywood residents and visitors will have to wait until mid-October for the reopening of the Sheridan Street drawbridge, which has been closed all summer for renovations.

The span over the Intracoastal Waterway, which has been closed to all traffic since mid-June, will remain inaccessible through Oct. 15, the Florida Department of Transportation announced.

The department cited supply chain problems with electrical and mechanical components, and bad weather which delayed exterior improvements such as a new paint job.

“The department is expediting the remaining scope of work and the contractor has committed additional crews to reopen the bridge to the community as quickly and safely as possible,” according to a statement issued Tuesday.

The $12.2 million project’s improvements include:

Renovating the existing bridge tender house.

Upgrading electrical and mechanical components.

Installing bicycle-friendly/anti-slip walking plates along the bridge’s moveable spans.

Removal of the existing curb and adding a four-foot traffic railing between the sidewalk and roadway.

Replacement of the outer pedestrian railing and the addition of new pedestrian gates in each direction.

The project began in late January of this year, and the bridge was temporarily shut in mid-June. Completion of the entire project is set for late this year, the department said.