Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Press
Bad Bunny Brings the Heat to Houston
Bad Bunny performed at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, September 1, his first of two sold-out nights in Houston during his World's Hottest Tour. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny, is on tour in support of his latest hit album,. Un Verano Sin Ti. As the lights...
Miranda Lambert Says This Texas City Is Her 'Favorite Place On Earth'
"Sounds like heaven to me!"
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: September 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in September 2022. This month sees fall festivals begin to roll in, alongside show-stopping concerts, the return of the Texans, and more. Events are listed chronologically by week, and...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Phat Takes Over Yelo, Local Table La Centerra Soon
Phat Eatery, 23119 Katy, will take over the space at Yelo next door. The expansion of Alex Au-Yeung's Malaysian eatery means the end of Yelo, a banh mi concept Au-Yeung debuted originally as a pop-up with chef Cuc Lam. It eventually opened as a brick and mortar next to Phat Eatery in early 2021. Lam left Yelo in November 2021 to pursue other culinary paths.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
wildkats.org
National Cinema day hopes to draw people to movies with $3 deal
The normally empty theater was packed with people on dates, friend groups and parents with their children. Chair after chair filled with people excited about movies. This is grand National Cinema Day. Tomorrow, September 3, most movie theaters in the national are participating in National Cinema Day. Tickets will just...
Everything you need to know about vibe dining, the trend taking over Houston
At these Houston restaurants, the food is enhanced with bottle service, beats and beautiful people.
KIII TV3
TAMUK football crushes North American in season opener, 60-0
KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Javelinas took on the North American Stallions. The newly established team near Houston didn't stand a chance against the hogs who were dominate in defense and offense in their season opener. The hoggies tallied up a whopping 60-0 final. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Want...
Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market
The Ion will host a Feel Good Market series at 4201 Main St., Houston, on the first Thursday of September, October and November. (Courtesy The Feel Good Group) Event planning company Feel Good Group will present the Feel Good Market at the Ion at 4201 Main St., Houston. The series of festivities, featuring live performances, and a collection of artisanal vendors from around the Houston area, will be held Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
The Wrong Kind of Airdrop: Houston, Texas Airplane Passenger Did What?
At some point in our lives, we all hop aboard an airplane to fly somewhere. Whether it be somewhere in the United States, or perhaps overseas, adventuring somewhere is rather exciting isn't it? But then there's the realization that preparing for the trip will be daunting. You have to pack...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in The Woodlands, TX (with Photos & Free Maps)
The Woodlands is a beautiful place in Texas to visit for business or pleasure. The town, which is also called Timberwood Park, is known for its entertainment, shopping, and shows. However, if you are looking for great food, you will be in for a treat. With restaurants from many different...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
fox26houston.com
New website launched allowing Houston, Harris Co. residents to track crime in their area
HOUSTON - A new website allowing you to track crime in the Houston area has just launched. The Glenda Gordy Research Center website is now live. The center, which works with Crimes Stoppers, says the goal of the site is to give Houstonians easy access to see and understand how crime is affecting their neighborhood.
Click2Houston.com
Grief-stricken families band together after bodies of 2 men found in grassy fields near each other in SE Houston
HOUSTON – Two families that didn’t know each other before the summer started are banding together trying to get answers after separate tragedies brought them together. “I just want to know what happened. I think we deserve to know what happened,” Lavinia Escamilla said. Her 29-year-old brother...
13 Investigates: Taste Bar and Kitchen now owes $206K in unpaid tax as footage of move-out emerges
A day after ABC13 found no business activity at Taste Bar and Kitchen, the embattled business is claiming renovations and not a state seizure is closing it.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Houston-UTSA instant classic
Technically, the No. 24 ranked Houston Cougars defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners in the season-opening game between the two teams on Saturday. More accurately, though, the Cougars survived, prevailing 37-35 in a triple-overtime classic. UTSA led 21-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Houston scored a touchdown...
5 fantastic places to go horseback riding near Houston
These stables offer private lessons, family rides and more.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
