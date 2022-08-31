It was no secret entering the cut down deadline that the Houston Texans needed to find help for Davis Mills. Specifically, their tight end group and wide receivers represented some of the shallowest in the entire NFL. The team was only rostering four wide receivers and two tight ends, a rather unacceptable situation in today’s pass heavy league and with the burden already placed on Mills to perform this year in what amounts to a full-season audition to become the team’s franchise quarterback.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO