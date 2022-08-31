ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Seattle Seahawks sign veteran quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the 2022 NFL season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback and Drew Lock as the second-stringer. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not making sure they have a few emergency options available on the depth chart. Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent...
O.J. Howard may quickly find himself starting for the Texans

It was no secret entering the cut down deadline that the Houston Texans needed to find help for Davis Mills. Specifically, their tight end group and wide receivers represented some of the shallowest in the entire NFL. The team was only rostering four wide receivers and two tight ends, a rather unacceptable situation in today’s pass heavy league and with the burden already placed on Mills to perform this year in what amounts to a full-season audition to become the team’s franchise quarterback.
Packers Rookie Receivers In The Rodgers Era

Numbers by themselves are really boring. It’s only when you apply them to sports do they start becoming fun. You can use stats to find fun (or sad) little tidbits about your favorite players. One of my favorite players is Aaron Rodgers. This article will examine the statistical history of Aaron Rodger and Packers rookie receivers.
Tom Brady
Texans sign O.J. Howard

Veteran tight end O.J. Howard has landed in Houston. Howard signed with the Texans this afternoon after visiting the team today. The well-traveled Howard played last season with the Buccaneers, then signed with the Bills in free agency only to get cut this week. He had been expected to sign with the Bengals after the Bills cut him, but he changed course and picked the Texans.
The Texans Are Giving Back To A Community In Need

The Houston Texans are giving back to the community that supports them. Forget about selling tickets or merchandise because they are there to extend a helping hand. This time, they would like to honor the city of Uvalde. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson revealed the team’s plans for this noble...
