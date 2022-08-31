Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Related
Dallas Cowboys Plan Jason Peters Signing On Monday? NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
thecomeback.com
Seattle Seahawks sign veteran quarterback
The Seattle Seahawks are going into the 2022 NFL season with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback and Drew Lock as the second-stringer. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not making sure they have a few emergency options available on the depth chart. Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent...
O.J. Howard may quickly find himself starting for the Texans
It was no secret entering the cut down deadline that the Houston Texans needed to find help for Davis Mills. Specifically, their tight end group and wide receivers represented some of the shallowest in the entire NFL. The team was only rostering four wide receivers and two tight ends, a rather unacceptable situation in today’s pass heavy league and with the burden already placed on Mills to perform this year in what amounts to a full-season audition to become the team’s franchise quarterback.
Kareem Jackson 'Can't Wait' to See Russell Wilson Take on Seahawks
The Denver Broncos are inching ever closer to the season opener at the Seattle Seahawks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Texans to wear 'Uvalde Strong' decal on helmets during opening game of the NFL season
The Houston Texans will honor the victims of the Uvalde massacre at Robb Elementary School by wearing an "Uvalde Strong" decal on their helmets during the team's opening game of the NFL regular season on September 11.
Colts' updated 2023 NFL draft pick order
The Indianapolis Colts made a trade at the deadline for final roster cuts that slightly impacted their pick order in the 2023 NFL draft. The trade included sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick. It was...
Texans fullback Troy Hairston on making roster as undrafted free agent, underdog role
To make a 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent is impressive enough, but to do it at an entirely different position is truly unique. Hairston joined In The Loop after Thursday’s practice to talk about his journey.
Yardbarker
Packers Rookie Receivers In The Rodgers Era
Numbers by themselves are really boring. It’s only when you apply them to sports do they start becoming fun. You can use stats to find fun (or sad) little tidbits about your favorite players. One of my favorite players is Aaron Rodgers. This article will examine the statistical history of Aaron Rodger and Packers rookie receivers.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Texans sign O.J. Howard
Veteran tight end O.J. Howard has landed in Houston. Howard signed with the Texans this afternoon after visiting the team today. The well-traveled Howard played last season with the Buccaneers, then signed with the Bills in free agency only to get cut this week. He had been expected to sign with the Bengals after the Bills cut him, but he changed course and picked the Texans.
Yardbarker
The Texans Are Giving Back To A Community In Need
The Houston Texans are giving back to the community that supports them. Forget about selling tickets or merchandise because they are there to extend a helping hand. This time, they would like to honor the city of Uvalde. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson revealed the team’s plans for this noble...
Comments / 0