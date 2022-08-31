Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Rodeo, concerts and racing highlight holiday weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed itMichelle HallCumming, GA
According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracyCJ CoombsGalesburg, IL
GBI investigating after several people shot in Hartwell night club parking lot
No suspects have been identified yet in the shooting of at least three people in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill in Hartwell early Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports one person died and two others were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. A fourth individual was treated and released.
Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man
Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
Gwinnett police looking for suspect in stabbing death
Gwinnett County police are investigating an apparent stabbing death that took place in Suwanee on Monday morning. Officers responding to a 10 a.m. medical call arrived at a home on Ridge Oak Drive to find a deceased male, said to be in his 40's, lying in the front yard. The man had suffered an apparent stab wound prior to his death.
Suspect shot by Hall County Sheriff's Deputy after attempted traffic stop
A suspect was shot by a Hall County Sheriff's Deputy Saturday evening in the southern portion of the county after an attempted traffic stop. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road. The deputy was attempting to...
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County
A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
Dirt bike/ATV crash claims life of Hart County teen
A Hart County teen died of injuries when the Honda dirt bike he was riding struck a Honda four-wheeler Saturday in Hart County. Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell reported the 14-year-old dirt bike rider, whose name has not been released yet, was following the ATV on Beaverdam Farm Road when the four-wheeler attempted to turn left.
Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run
Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office to hold 4th Annual Bushbond
Get your running shoes ready. The 4th Annual Stephens County Sheriff’s Bushbond will take place in Toccoa on September 24. The Bushbond is part of the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office annual fundraiser for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes and is a 10k and 5k run followed by a brief awards ceremony.
Wreck on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road results in injuries
One person suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries in a wreck about 10:20 Sunday morning on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road near Alto. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jessie Diane Keesha Maney was driving south on Ga. 365 in a Chevrolet Traverse when a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Jayson Wade Johnston entered its path while trying to cross Ga. 365.
Hart County Schools bringing in counselors after death of student
Additional counselors will be available Tuesday in Hart County schools after the death of a middle school student in an accident over the weekend. “On Saturday, Sept. 3, we lost one of our Hart County Middle School students to a tragic accident,” a letter from Superintendent Jennifer Carter reads. “David Lake Fuller, an eighth-grade student, passed away after an accident involving a dirt bike. The Hart County Charter System, our staff, and our students are deeply saddened over the loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and friends of the student.”
Community turns out to honor Hall County’s popular COP on his retirement
A Hall County deputy sheriff who practiced “Andy Griffith law” was honored Thursday, the first day of his retirement. Sgt. Calvin Stewart, perhaps better known as Calvin on Patrol (COP) spent many years serving the people of Hall County and is well known for the messages he left residents and businesses on Post-it Notes.
Boil Water Advisory affecting some Clarkesville customers
A water outage on Memorial Drive and surrounding areas Monday resulted from water main repair. Areas affected by the outage and customers who experienced low water pressure are under a Boil Water Advisory upon restoration of service. Those affected should bring water to a rolling boil for two minutes and...
Obituaries & Related Stories
MaryAnn Shirley Crow, age 95, of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 5, 2022. Mrs. Crow was born on April 11, 1928 in Tallulah Falls, Georgi ... Lumpkin. Catherine Smith, 81, Dahlonega. Mrs. Catherine Smith, age 81, of Dahlonega passed away Monday, September 5,...
Geraldine Maney Simmons
Mrs. Geraldine Maney Simmons, age 73 of Fowlertown Road, Toccoa passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A daughter of the late Tommy Maney and Willie Mae Ballenger Maney, she was born April 25, 1949 in Banks County, Georgia having lived most of her life in Stephens County. She was a homemaker. She loved her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved listening to old gospel music and loved to shop. She attended Christ Fellowship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert “Junior” Simmons and by three siblings, Doris Lewallen, Dianne Tyra and David Maney.
MaryAnn Shirley Crow
MaryAnn Shirley Crow, age 95, of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 5, 2022. Mrs. Crow was born on April 11, 1928 in Tallulah Falls, Georgia to the late George and Mary Shirley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, JD Crow; daughter, Brenda Sosebee; son, Allan Crow; and grandson, Jeremy Crow. MaryAnn was loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and loved everyone and she was loved by all who knew her. She and her husband, JD were owner and operator of Tallulah Village Antiques in Tallulah Falls for over 40 years.
Fred "Dennis" Carpenter
Fred "Dennis" Carpenter was born January 3, 1943 and grew up in Baldwin, Georgia. He was the son of the late Roy Lee Carpenter and Lorene Boling Carpenter. He graduated from North Habersham High School in 1960. He attended Truett-McConnell University and Bob Jones University, where he studied Music and Business Administration.
Catherine Smith
Mrs. Catherine Smith, age 81, of Dahlonega passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mrs. Smith's online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Katheryn Humphries London
Katherine was born on March 13, 1931 to Allie & Genevie Humphries of Cleveland, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents: Allie & Genevie Humphries, her husband Verner London and brothers and Sisters: Winford Humphries, Marie (Arvil) Seabolt , Everene (Arther) Stover, JB (Flora) Humphries, Reeves (Ginny) Humphries, and Barnett (Betty) Humphries. And, granddaughter Betty Fortner.
Developer makes adjustments to proposed Flowery Branch housing development
The Flowery Branch City Council is continuing to work with developer Edge City Properties, who requested to rezone 60 acres of property on 5183 Gainesville Street. Edge City Properties initially proposed to build 186 single-family detached homes and 149 townhomes, but amended the request to 219 single-family detached homes and 94 townhomes. This change was due to lot and home size density concerns that were presented during the City Council’s first vote on Aug. 18.
Despite rain, 50th Homer Labor Day Festival draws a crowd
Throughout the past five decades, the event has been known by several names but this year’s Homer Labor Day Festival over the weekend overcome inclement weather. “It’s a real big deal,” Homer Mayor Doug Cheek said. “This is 50 years, so this is a real big one. We’re having good bands here … the biggest parade ever.”
