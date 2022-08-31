MaryAnn Shirley Crow, age 95, of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 5, 2022. Mrs. Crow was born on April 11, 1928 in Tallulah Falls, Georgia to the late George and Mary Shirley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, JD Crow; daughter, Brenda Sosebee; son, Allan Crow; and grandson, Jeremy Crow. MaryAnn was loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and loved everyone and she was loved by all who knew her. She and her husband, JD were owner and operator of Tallulah Village Antiques in Tallulah Falls for over 40 years.

