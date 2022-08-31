Read full article on original website
BBC
Chiswick gym-goer has bank account emptied after locker raid
A woman has described how criminals raided her gym locker, stole her wallet and went on an £8,000 shopping spree while she was exercising. Charlotte, from west London, who did not want her full name published, told the BBC how she felt blamed by her bank and made to feel like a "criminal".
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
BBC
Dorset couple's bank note hoard sells for £51k
A retired couple are £51,000 better off after selling a collection of rare banknotes they discovered more than 30 years ago. Retired builder Vic Witt and his wife, Janet, found the 1916-18 notes while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset. Mrs Witt had hoped to raise enough for a...
