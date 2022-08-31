Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial

Retired NYPD Detective Louis Scarcella at Eliseo DeLeon's wrongful conviction hearing in State Supreme Court in Brooklyn on June 18, 2019. Jesse Ward/New York Daily News/TNS

A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears.

The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police misconduct involving once-revered NYPD Detectives Louis Scarcella and his partner Stephen Chmil.

Douglas, after presiding over the second trial, found DeLeon innocent of the top count of intentional murder but guilty of murder, attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal 1995 shooting of a Brooklyn man during a botched holdup.

DeLeon, his eyes open wide, appeared stunned as the verdict was read before he was handcuffed and led from the courtroom. Sentencing was set for Sept. 14, when he faces anything from possible release for time served to a new sentence of 25 years to life.

Both detectives, who did not appear at his first trial, were called to testify by the defense at the retrial.

“I still believe in his innocence,” defense attorney Cary London said of his client. “I still believe in Scarcella’s malfeasance and illegal tactics in this case. We’re just weighing of all our options at this point.”

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez issued a statement commending the guilty verdicts, noting the decision focused on accounts from a pair of eyewitnesses rather than Scarcella.

“The guilty verdicts handed down by a judge ... validate the approach my office has taken when reexamining cases involving Detective Scarcella: We ask to vacate when we find misconduct or violations of due process rights and stand by convictions when the evidence supports findings of guilt,” said Gonzalez

“In this case, compelling eyewitness accounts provided proof beyond reasonable doubt.”

The widow of victim Fausto Cordero identified the defendant from the witness stand, and the years-old identification of a witness who testified that she saw the shooting from her stoop was admitted at the retrial.

Gonzalez noted that the the victim, accompanied by his wife, 7-year-old son and niece, pushed his spouse to safety before he was fatally shot in the chest.

“We’re clearly disappointed in the verdict,” said London. “My client wanted to waive the jury because he felt the evidence was so strong.”

Both Scarcella and Chmil testified at the second trial despite their record of reversals in recent years, with 18 of their convictions overturned.

One of those was DeLeon, found guilty for the Cordero killing during an alleged Brooklyn street holdup gone wrong.

He spent 24 years behind bars, more than half of his life, before he was exonerated and turned loose in November 2019, with the Brooklyn district attorney’s office opting for a retrial despite the reversal.

The new prosecution saw London questioning the two retired detectives.

The total payouts for wrongful conviction cases involving the detectives once known as Batman and Robin have climbed above $50 million. In early July, three men imprisoned for a combined 79 years were cleared in a notorious 1995 case in which a subway worker died after his token booth was set ablaze.

DeLeon was just 18 when arrested on June 29, 1995, three months after his last birthday as a free man until after his Nov. 11, 2019, release.

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, praised the verdict and defended Scarcella.

“[The] guilty verdict is proof positive of the cases he helped build,” said DiGiacomo. “Mr. DeLeon was rightly found guilty of murder in 1995 when Detective Scarcella first testified and he continues to be guilty after the retrial.

“A good detective has been dragged through the mud by agenda-driven lawyers only to prove once again that a murderer killed an innocent New Yorker.”