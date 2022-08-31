ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

EKU’s McKinney and Nations reel in ASUN awards

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU redshirt junior quarterback Parker McKinney and redshirt sophomore placekicker Patrick Nations have been named the ASUN Players of the Week for their performance at Eastern Michigan on Friday night. McKinney, a native of Coalfield, Tenn., earned ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honors, while Nations, who hails from Tamasse, S.C., was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

No. 20 Kentucky routs Miami (Ohio), Stoops ties wins record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - arion Brown returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Keidron Smith’s fumble return less than a minute later set up another score and No. 20 Kentucky pulled away to beat Miami (Ohio) 37-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams. Mark...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Big blue fans return to Kroger Field for the season home opener.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cheers for the UK Wildcats could be heard across Lexington. Their season home opener had fans riled up and ready for the season. The Medley family is full of UK spirit, with generations of blue in their blood. Olivia and Daphne Medley came to tailgate with their family, who are all UK alumni.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
DANVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
WKYT 27

Georgetown Tigers dominate Bluefield in home opener

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown football kicked off a new tradition before the home opener against Bluefield. Once the ball was kicked, the Tigers continued an old tradition of dominance over the Rams, as GC rolled to a 52-7 win to move to 2-0 in 2022. Georgetown (2-0) and its...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Ribbons placed in downtown Lexington for ovarian cancer awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group in Lexington is placing teal ribbons throughout downtown Lexington to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The ribbons are tied to lamp posts along Main Street. “My mom died from ovarian cancer by the time it was diagnosed she was stage three and and only...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
John Calipari
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Person
Bob Hope
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Bob Taft
Person
Oprah Winfrey
WKYT 27

Kentucky Blood Center in need of blood donors during National Blood Donation Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a desperate need for blood, in the form of a nationwide shortage. With summer coming to an end, the Kentucky Blood Center is hoping to encourage more people to sign up to donate. Eric Lindsey, with the Kentucky Blood Center said COVID shut down a lot of important centers and more people became wary because of health concerns.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking rounds of storms over the weekend into next week. Thanks to this unsettled pattern it’s a First Alert Weather Day, which will continue until Monday. Expect between 1-3 inches of rain, which may cause flash flooding. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” We’ll see the best chances for rain on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures warm from the upper 70s this weekend to the middle 80s by next Saturday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Boaters enjoy Herrington Lake this holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Herrington Lake is 3,600 acres of nature. It’s 35 miles long and on a busy day you can catch people skiing, wakeboarding, jet skiing or tubing. This Labor Day, boaters at the lake said no weather could keep them away from their hidden oasis. “Always...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jefferson#Sports
WKYT 27

Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. “Our office is right along the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Whitesburg and so as the creek rose, our building was completely inundated with water,” said Hilary Miles, an ACLC development director.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Flooding in Franklin County washes away road

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads. “I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Woman arrested for murder of 83-year-old in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of an 83-year-old Jackson County woman. According to an arrest citation obtained by WKYT, 43-year-old Karen Clemmons has been charged with murder. Mary King Abrams was found dead inside of her home on...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy