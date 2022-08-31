ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

Rochester Restaurant’s Unique Feature Is Running and Singing

I've been going undercover lately and visiting restaurants in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Yep...if you work in a restaurant, I've either already visited your spot or I'll probably be showing up soon. I'm not looking for horrible service or going to bash the staff. I'm there for another reason...and most of you have no idea what I look like or that I go by the name Jessica On The Radio.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester’s Popular Night Market Shutting Down Civic Center Drive for Final Night

The final Night Market in Rochester, Minnesota is taking over Civic Center Drive on September 10, 2022. It's been a great summer of Night Markets, and the last one, on Saturday the 10th, will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and just like in the old days of Rochesterfest, they'll close down Civic Center Drive to traffic, and open to you to enjoy over 60 vendors.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester

TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Home on Lake Byllesby for sale in Cannon Falls

Enjoy lake views from almost every room of this one level, custom built home. The living room and sunroom have vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. The impressive kitchen has custom cabinetry, a stone backsplash, a center island and top quality appliances. You'll love the owners suite, which features a luxurious...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Date Set for DMC Annual Meeting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The date for Destination Medical Center’s Annual Meeting is set for September 15. The public is invited to downtown Rochester from 4-7 p.m. The meeting will begin with a two-hour session that features learning stations, hosted by DMC partners. A news release says the stations will showcase technology and innovation that’s meant to make downtown Rochester more vibrant. There will also be food trucks available.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Couple storms pulse up Friday evening

A cold front pushes through the region this evening. Some of us will have it pass through without much signal of its passing. A few others will have a better opportunity to see a couple pulsing storms form. First things first. It looks like we’ll be able to see a...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Lottery Registration Open for Deer Hunt at Olmsted County Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 40 people will have a chance to hunt for deer at an Olmsted County park this fall. Chester Woods Regional Park will have a shotgun-only deer hunt that opens on November 19 and closes on November 27. A news release from the Olmsted County Parks Division says the goal of the hunt is to harvest enough deer to keep the herd population at a healthy level.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Outdoor Concert Set For Mayo Park In Rochester Canceled

If you were looking forward to seeing this concert set for Mayo Park in Rochester this fall, you're out of luck-- because it has now been canceled. It was back in late February that we'd heard about a stop here in Rah-Rah-Rochester that Jon Pardi and his 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' Tour was going to make. In fact, here's exactly what we said back then:
ROCHESTER, MN
B105

Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned

This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Several Animals On the Loose After Escaping Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo is asking for help in tracking down several animals that are still on the loose after escaping an enclosure recently. It's not too often we hear about animals escaping a zoo, but one DID get loose from the Minnesota Zoo, and zoo officials are still searching for it. Actually, it was several animals that escaped the Zoo recently. Specifically, it was four birds-- African long-tailed shrikes-- that apparently left the Zoo's aviary earlier this summer.
ROCHESTER, MN
visitwinona.com

Rainbow Routes: 10 Fall Color Drives in Minnesota

Fall is coming and so are the changing colors. That also means road trip time! Explore Minnesota listed 10 Fall color drives in the state and the Great River Road Scenic Byway was included. Highway 61 runs along the Mississippi River and is hugged by wooded bluffs that turn to hues of red, russet and gold and is dotted with “charming river towns” along the way. Several scenic overlooks give a viewpoint from atop bluffs. The Garvin Heights Overlook in Winona looks over the “island city” of Winona and the surrounding river valley and the Great River Bluffs State Park has a stunning view of the Mississippi River from its Park overlook.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
