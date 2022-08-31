Read full article on original website
Rochester Restaurant’s Unique Feature Is Running and Singing
I've been going undercover lately and visiting restaurants in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Yep...if you work in a restaurant, I've either already visited your spot or I'll probably be showing up soon. I'm not looking for horrible service or going to bash the staff. I'm there for another reason...and most of you have no idea what I look like or that I go by the name Jessica On The Radio.
Rochester’s Popular Night Market Shutting Down Civic Center Drive for Final Night
The final Night Market in Rochester, Minnesota is taking over Civic Center Drive on September 10, 2022. It's been a great summer of Night Markets, and the last one, on Saturday the 10th, will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and just like in the old days of Rochesterfest, they'll close down Civic Center Drive to traffic, and open to you to enjoy over 60 vendors.
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
Will Rochester Survive Latest Bed, Bath And Beyond Closings?
It seems we're never more than a few months away from Bed, Bath and Beyond announcing more store closures, and every time we ask, "Will this be the time they axe the Rochester, Minnesota store?" Well, we're asking again because the retailer has just announced 150 more stores will be...
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Rochester to Add to Your Calendar
It's practically fall which means flannels, PSLs, sweaters, and beer! Ok, beer is good any time of year but Oktoberfest is coming up and there are some Oktoberfest celebrations happening right here in Rochester, Minnesota. I've always thought it was funny that Oktoberfest isn't celebrated in October in Germany, it's...
Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester
TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
PHOTOS: Home on Lake Byllesby for sale in Cannon Falls
Enjoy lake views from almost every room of this one level, custom built home. The living room and sunroom have vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. The impressive kitchen has custom cabinetry, a stone backsplash, a center island and top quality appliances. You'll love the owners suite, which features a luxurious...
Date Set for DMC Annual Meeting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The date for Destination Medical Center’s Annual Meeting is set for September 15. The public is invited to downtown Rochester from 4-7 p.m. The meeting will begin with a two-hour session that features learning stations, hosted by DMC partners. A news release says the stations will showcase technology and innovation that’s meant to make downtown Rochester more vibrant. There will also be food trucks available.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Last Chance to See Elmer’s Toy and Auto Collection Is This Weekend!
If you've always wanted to check out Elmer's Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, do it by Monday at 5 PM, or you'll miss it forever. That's right, they're closing up shop and after 29 years open, Monday is their last day. Fountain City, Wisconsin You Say?. Yep....
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Guess the Date of Rochester’s First Freeze to Win a New Furnace For Your Home
Summer has come to an end and it's time to start preparing for another MinneSNOWta winter. The good news is we've teamed up with K&S Heating to make sure you stay warm and cozy this winter with a chance to win a brand new furnace for your home!. How Does...
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
KAAL-TV
Couple storms pulse up Friday evening
A cold front pushes through the region this evening. Some of us will have it pass through without much signal of its passing. A few others will have a better opportunity to see a couple pulsing storms form. First things first. It looks like we’ll be able to see a...
Lottery Registration Open for Deer Hunt at Olmsted County Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 40 people will have a chance to hunt for deer at an Olmsted County park this fall. Chester Woods Regional Park will have a shotgun-only deer hunt that opens on November 19 and closes on November 27. A news release from the Olmsted County Parks Division says the goal of the hunt is to harvest enough deer to keep the herd population at a healthy level.
The Most Famous Person To Come From Every Minnesota City and Town
Have you ever wondered who the most famous to come from your hometown is? A geographer named Topi Tjukanov developed an interactive map that allows you to find out and see the most notable person in each city in Minnesota. The map is very easy to use and it's fun...
Outdoor Concert Set For Mayo Park In Rochester Canceled
If you were looking forward to seeing this concert set for Mayo Park in Rochester this fall, you're out of luck-- because it has now been canceled. It was back in late February that we'd heard about a stop here in Rah-Rah-Rochester that Jon Pardi and his 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' Tour was going to make. In fact, here's exactly what we said back then:
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
Several Animals On the Loose After Escaping Minnesota Zoo
The Minnesota Zoo is asking for help in tracking down several animals that are still on the loose after escaping an enclosure recently. It's not too often we hear about animals escaping a zoo, but one DID get loose from the Minnesota Zoo, and zoo officials are still searching for it. Actually, it was several animals that escaped the Zoo recently. Specifically, it was four birds-- African long-tailed shrikes-- that apparently left the Zoo's aviary earlier this summer.
visitwinona.com
Rainbow Routes: 10 Fall Color Drives in Minnesota
Fall is coming and so are the changing colors. That also means road trip time! Explore Minnesota listed 10 Fall color drives in the state and the Great River Road Scenic Byway was included. Highway 61 runs along the Mississippi River and is hugged by wooded bluffs that turn to hues of red, russet and gold and is dotted with “charming river towns” along the way. Several scenic overlooks give a viewpoint from atop bluffs. The Garvin Heights Overlook in Winona looks over the “island city” of Winona and the surrounding river valley and the Great River Bluffs State Park has a stunning view of the Mississippi River from its Park overlook.
