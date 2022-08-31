ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor
5d ago

Something similar happened to me. I simply told my dad he can keep the money and ultimatums, and fiancé and I will do our best. He walked me down the aisle, griping the whole time, about how much like him, I am! 🤣

Boogymama
5d ago

OP doesn't mention her father, does he know of his wife's demands? Give the money back to Mom, in front of dad, telling her that you will pay for your own wedding as her money comes with such large strings. Dad may over rule her and give the money back without strings, or at the least she'll get her wedding back.

Maritza Campudoni
5d ago

Return the money, keep your original guest list. The mom is trying to control something out of her reach. Stand your ground, 50 guests, if mom wants more SHE needs to pay for HER guests

Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to split cost of buying daughter's first car after paying for stepdaughter's car in full

If you buy a car for one of your children, does that mean you're obligated to share the cost of cars for all of your children? What if we get stepchildren involved?. "According to recent research, 42% of American adults have at least one step-relative (a step-parent, step-sibling, or a stepchild). What's more, there are about 11.6 million stepchildren in the U.S." Does that complicate the matter even further?
Mary Duncan

Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
Newsweek

Newsweek

