San Diego, CA

Michelle Davidson
5d ago

In the last year and a half, I've had 2 dine and dashes. I work at Applebee's. Given the amount of their profits, I refused to pay. My managers comped the tickets. The general manager didn't care. The 3 day a week manager got angry and implied I should pay. I told her, if she wants to play that game, I will do my paperwork and leave off that sale, and quit. So she did eventually comp it and apologized. It's ridiculous to charge an employee when a corporate business has a loss. It should not be the employee who has to pay simply because they have to "have their own bank". I will quit any job in the spot that tries to make me pay. Jobs are a dime a dozen in restaurants in this area.

Old fat man
5d ago

you're the ones that don't let me over just like some of them go in Walmart and get something to eat in there and then leave the bones on the counter they're nothing but damn thieves and some of them are high class fees they drive brand new cars and all that kind of crap and they're too damn cheap to pay for their food so they steal it

David Stoner
5d ago

soon restaurants will require a hold on a credit card before ordering food, like is put on when you get gas

