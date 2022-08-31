ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.6.22

Florida politics and Sunburn — perfect together. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he will be based in Tallahassee to...
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Omar Raschid joins Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies

‘To say that Omar is a phenomenal addition to our team is an understatement.’. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he...
floridapolitics.com

Email insights: Marco Rubio takes aim at the ‘radical pod’

Blasting Crist's LG pick, Rubio again yokes his re-election campaign to DeSantis'. Labor Day brings a fresh email from the Marco Rubio campaign. identifying two so-called “peas in a radical pod” that suggests a re-election fight resembling a tag team wrestling match. Rubio’s campaign spotlighted a joint campaign...
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election

He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
floridapolitics.com

AG Ashley Moody holds massive cash lead in re-election bid

Aramis Ayala's fundraising was an issue even during the Primary. As the General Election season kicks off in the Attorney General race, incumbent Ashley Moody enjoys a massive cash advantage. Through Aug. 26 totals filed with the Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections, Moody had more than $5.16 million...
floridapolitics.com

Americans for Prosperity brings $2.38 gas to Tallahassee

With the $2.38, AFP wound back time to the third week of January 2021. For just one hour, unleaded gas was back below $3 at one Tallahassee gas station this week. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) brought its “True Cost of Washington” campaign to the Marathon gas station on Mahan Drive, catching the eye of passers-by with an enticing $2.38 displayed on its marquee. More than 100 customers got to pay that price per gallon Wednesday instead of the $3.64 that appeared later in the day.
floridapolitics.com

New dashboard of school information, data helps decision on college to attend

For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king. For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king, but it can often be a challenge to gather and compare. Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) launched a new dashboard this week to increase transparency across...
