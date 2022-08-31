The latest on Alabama recruiting targets and potential visitors

[Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]

Alabama has already gotten off to a hot start so far in 2022. As of right now, there are 21 hard commits for the 2023 class. However, the coaching staff does not appear to be done as the staff is prioritizing numerous uncommitted prospects like Qua Russaw, James Smith and Keon Keeley to name a few.

Several of the players that are committed thus far have been pushing to land uncommitted prospects like Cormani McClain and Demitrius Bell. It is fairly easy to say that the Crimson Tide is in a good position to end up with the potential top recruiting class in the country.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at what fans can expect to see in the coming weeks.

James Smith: 5-star DT

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

The talented, in-state prospect recently released a top-six schools list with Alabama included. As of right now, it appears to be down to four schools: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia, which all in seem to be in good standing in Smith’s recruitment. The native of Montgomery, Alabama will probably wait until December to announce his commitment. He and his teammate Qua Russaw will likely take visits together to all four schools before making an official decision during the early signing period.

Qua Russaw - 5-star EDGE

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

Qua Russaw is another prospect that attends Carver-Montgomery High School in Montgomery, Alabama. The highly-coveted outside linebacker recently announced his top-six schools which are identical to his teammate James Smith’s top-six schools as well. According to On3’s Chad Simmons, he is slated to visit Ohio State and Florida in the coming months. Nothing Has been made official, but the expectation is that he will also make trips to Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia as well. Along with Smith, he too will sign during the early signing period in December.

Keon Keeley - 5-star EDGE

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Since announcing his decommitment from Notre Dame, the Florida native appears to be weighing all of his options. The expectation by many was that he would actually flip to Alabama. However, that does not appear to be the case. The Crimson Tide has the likeliest chance to land Keeley at 90% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. He will visit Alabama on Oct. 8 for the Texas A&M game. Keeley will be taking an official an official visit to Florida on Sept. 10 when they host Kentucky. Ohio State is another team to keep a close eye on as well although an official visit has not been scheduled at this point.

Cormani McClain - 5-star CB

ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

McClain is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the entire country. Several schools like Miami, Florida, and Alabama remain in the mix. However, there isn’t a clear-cut frontrunner to land McClain. He has kept his recruitment fairly quiet and will likely wait until after his senior season to announce his commitment. As of right now, he is scheduled to visit Alabama on Oct. 7, the weekend of the Texas A&M game. He is also expected to be in Gainesville this weekend for their matchup with Utah.

Jalen Hale - 4-star WR

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The native of the Lonestar state is scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa this weekend for Alabama’s matchup against Utah State. After what seemed to be a clear Texas lead in his recruitment, there is now traction between Hale and Alabama. Hale is scheduled to be in Austin for the Alabama-Texas game on Sept. 10. He will conclude his official visits with a trip to Texas A&M on Sept. 16.

Jordan Renaud - 4-star DL

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is one of two finalists to land the versatile defensive lineman Jordan Renaud. The Texas native is down to Alabama and Oklahoma with a commitment date set for Sept. 19. One thing to keep a close eye on is the fact that Renaud will be on Sept. 10, which should raise some eyebrows. Nonetheless, Alabama still holds a massive lead according to On3’s RPM. The Crimson Tide is the favorite to land Renaud at 96.5% likelihood.

Bryce Thornton - 3-star S

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser-Montgomery

The expectation is that Thornton’s recruitment will come down to three schools: Miami, Alabama, and Florida. He is scheduled to make a trip to Coral Gables on Sept. 23, Tuscaloosa on Oct. 7, and conclude with a trip to Gainesville on Oct. 21. Alabama once held the lead in his recruitment, but it now appears that the Gators are the team to beat. On3’s RPM gives Florida the best odds to land Thornton at 90.8% likelihood.

Daevin Hobbs - 4-star DL

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has been pursuing North Carolina native Daevin Hobbs as of late. The product of Jay M. Robinson High School has shown interest in the Tide and is scheduled to visit Tuscaloosa on Oct. 22. Other schools that he will visit are Tennessee and Georgia. North Carolina is also a school to watch for his recruitment.

David Hicks - 5-star DL

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama may be on the outside looking in, but there is still a chance for the Tide to land Hicks. His recruitment has been seen as an Oklahoma-Texas A&M race for quite some time. However, Hicks does plan to take one of his last official visits to Tuscaloosa. The date is unclear at this time, but that is certainly good news. He has one official visit scheduled and that is to Norman on Nov. 19.

Suntarine Perkins - 4-star ATH

Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama was a prime flip candidate to land Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins several months ago. Since then, his recruitment has gone fairly quiet. Perkins is the No. 1 recruit in the state of Mississippi and has a lot of upsides. Alabama’s coaching staff has still been in contact with Perkins and will continue to be until signing day.

Duce Robinson - 5-star TE

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Sports High School Football

Robinson is an interesting target on Alabama’s recruiting board. The Arizona native has been predicted by many to land at USC. However, that hasn’t been the case yet and likely won’t be for several months at least. Robinson is scheduled to visit Alabama on October 8. Also, he has visits scheduled for Georgia (Sept. 24) and Texas (Sept. 10). Something interesting to note is that Robinson also plays baseball. Alabama has offered him to play both at the next level.

Jaren Hamilton - 3-star WR

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Crimson Tide have been in a good spot to land Florida native and wide receiver Jaren Hamilton for months now. Since receiving an offer from Alabama during a camp this summer, Hamilton has garnered a lot of attention from other schools as well. He released his top-seven schools at the end of July. Several other programs to keep an eye on include: Tennessee and Michigan.

Demitrius Bell - 4-star ATH

HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama offered Demitrius Bell back in June when he was committed to Michigan State. Since then, he has decommitted and re-opened his recruitment. The Crimson Tide is a team to keep an eye on in his recruitment. Several other programs that are pursuing Bell are Kentucky and Ole Miss.