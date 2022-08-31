Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
NASDAQ
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 46.95% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 32.49% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 63.89% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and HES make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
UiPath (PATH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
UiPath, Inc. PATH is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 6, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $229.9 million, indicating 17.6% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The top line is likely to have benefited from customer wins, a solid expansion within the existing customer base, health care vertical, contributions from numerous multi-year deals, strength across subscription business, software robots and automation cloud.
NASDAQ
Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August
Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
NASDAQ
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
NASDAQ
What Does Garmin Ltd.'s (NYSE:GRMN) Share Price Indicate?
Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$108 and falling to the lows of US$88.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Garmin's current trading price of US$88.51 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Garmin’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger
If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.
NASDAQ
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
NASDAQ
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $476.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Nokia (NOK) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know
Nokia (NOK) closed at $4.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the technology...
NASDAQ
Why Plug Power Shares Plunged 4% on Friday
Shares of hydrogen company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4% on Friday, losing some of the momentum it had earlier in the week. Shares ended the week down 9%, and that's concerning given some big announcements. So what. Yesterday, Plug Power announced a deal with SK Plug Hyverse, Coupang Fulfillment...
NASDAQ
Is Progyny, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PGNY) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?
Most readers would already be aware that Progyny's (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Progyny's ROE. Return on...
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Sep 2, 2022 : NEOG, OPEN, IAS, QQQ, AAPL, BSX, MMM, MSFT, DXC, MRK, NEM, MO
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 13.71 to 12,112.15. The total After hours volume is currently 70,879,669 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is -0.04 at $17.99, with 6,183,400 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in...
NASDAQ
Investors one-year losses grow to 71% as the stock sheds US$784m this past week
It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR); the share price is down a whopping 71% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because Palantir Technologies hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 26% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.
NASDAQ
Methode Electronics (MEI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Sales Fall Y/Y
Methode Electronics MEI reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 58 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.83% but declined 23.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. Net sales dipped 1.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level to $282.4 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
John Bean Technologies (JBT) Closes Bevcorp Buyout for $290M
John Bean Technologies JBT announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Bevcorp, a beverage processing and packaging solutions provider for $290 million. The acquisition augments JBT's capabilities in the carbonated beverage processing and packaging market. Established in 1992, OH-based Bevcorp provides equipment and aftermarket support for the...
Comments / 0