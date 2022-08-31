Although the clouds will thin a little this evening, there still could be a stray shower or storm overnight. Most will stay dry as temperatures fall into the lower 60s. Labor Day will be humid with highs in the upper 70s. Some isolated afternoon thunderstorms can't be ruled out, but any parades in the morning should go off without a weather hitch. The humidity will start to dip late Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday through Friday and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms could return just in time for the Notre Dame football home opener on Saturday.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO