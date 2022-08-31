ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

abc57.com

Osceola Family Dental Care to host Free Dental Day

OSCEOLA, Ind. -- Osceola Dental Care is set to host Free Dental Day on Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the allotted time, one cleaning or extraction service will be performed free of charge on that day only. Patients are attended to on a first-come-first-serve basis and must...
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart businesses team up to support local organizations in clothing drive

ELKHART, Ind.,-- Businesses in Elkhart are coming together for a great cause. Starting September 5th through September 17th, you can donate your new or gently used interview or work clothing, shoes and jewelry for both men and women. Fourteen businesses are accepting donations for local organizations. Anita Hopman was inspired...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Local leader holds community conversation about improving workforce

SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- As the nation honors the achievement of American workers on Labor Day, South Bend Second District Councilman Henry Davis Jr. held a conversation about developing the local workforce and getting more folks into higher paying jobs. “Today is Labor Day and we want to salute those...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested early Monday morning after driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River, according to South Bend Police. Just after 2 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of E. Lasalle to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle. While taking the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Homicide investigation underway in Elkhart following Sunday night shooting

ELKHART, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Vermont Street on Sunday around 10:53 p.m. to respond to a shooting with injuries, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Upon arriving, police discovered that 42-year-old Anthony Williams was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say that Williams was...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Experience peak bird migration at River Preserve County Park

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Millions of birds fly south toward their wintering grounds in early September, the peak of migration season. Wednesday Bird Walk takes place on September 7 from 8-11 a.m. at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park. River Preserve County Park provides a crucial stopping point for migrating...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Roller Derby to offer new skater clinic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Roller Derby has announced a new clinic program to recruit interested skaters ages 18 and up. "Derby 101" kicks off an eight-week course for both skaters and non-skaters on September 24 at 2 p.m. The roller derby is looking for players, skating officials...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Likely dry for Labor Day parades

Although the clouds will thin a little this evening, there still could be a stray shower or storm overnight. Most will stay dry as temperatures fall into the lower 60s. Labor Day will be humid with highs in the upper 70s. Some isolated afternoon thunderstorms can't be ruled out, but any parades in the morning should go off without a weather hitch. The humidity will start to dip late Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday through Friday and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms could return just in time for the Notre Dame football home opener on Saturday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Notre Dame fans support the Irish from home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Even though Notre Dame’s first game of the season was away, that didn’t stop the loyal Fighting Irish fans here in South Bend from celebrating the start of a great season!. All the way from South Bend, fans were cheering on the Fighting Irish...
SOUTH BEND, IN
