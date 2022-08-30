Read full article on original website
Cathryn R. “Kate” Nelson
Cathryn Rae “Kate” Nelson, 95, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville, with family by her side. Kate was born February 15, 1927, to Chester and Rhoda (Thompson) Nelson on the family’s farm in rural Viroqua. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1944. On November 25, 1947, Kate married Frederick W. Nelson. They enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage and had four children. The couple resided in Viroqua for several years, then La Crosse, and in 1958, moved to Galesville.
David “Dave” J. Olson
David John Olson, 68, of Pigeon Falls, died unexpectedly, Saturday, July 16, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Tomah. David was born December 18, 1953, in Eau Claire, to Basil and Beatrice (Goplin) Olson. He was the second of three children. Growing up on the family farm, Dave went to grade school in Pigeon Falls and attended Arcadia High School, graduating in 1972. Upon completion of high school, he attended Western Technical College in La Crosse for Auto Mechanics before entering the U.S. Navy where he served for eight years. After serving his country, David entered the trucking industry where he would work as an over-the-road trucker until his retirement. In 1988, David married Patti Ingli of Plum City, then later divorced. In September of 2014, Dave married Faye Andre of Arcadia, a former high school classmate. Dave and Faye were often said to be two peas in a pod.
Jane E. Semingson
Jane Ella Semingson, 82, of Eleva, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, with her family by her side. Jane was born January 12, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, to Ole and Pearl (Sippel) Paulson. She attended school in Mondovi and graduated in 1958. On June 18, 1960, Jane married Ron Semingson at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. They made their home in Eleva where she started working as a state inspector for Doughboy as well as tending to the family farm. In 1960, they began their family by welcoming their only child — a daughter, Lauri, into the world. Jane thrived as a mom and never missed an opportunity to create a memory with her family. Later, she worked for United Bank in Strum where she started as a teller before working her way up to branch manager. After a career of more than 30 years, she retired, allowing her to have more time to be able to continue making memories with her husband, daughter, granddaughters and their families.
WEAU-TV 13
Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
Traffic Incident on HWY E North of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Traffic is being re-routed north of Marshfield on HWY E near Zyg Road due to a traffic incident. Please avoid the area or make plans to use a different route. Emergency personnel are on-scene. No further details available at this time. We welcome your stories!...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
Mayo Clinic ending labor, delivery services at northwestern Wisconsin hospitals
Pregnant people in parts of northwestern Wisconsin will have to travel farther to give birth after the Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will end labor and delivery services at hospitals in Barron and Menomonie. In a press release Thursday, the health system said labor and delivery services at the...
Kwik Trip opens on-site childcare center for employees in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Kwik Trip opened the doors to its new child care center today in hopes of helping area families. John McHugh, Kwik Trip’s public relations director, says it has been hard for its employees to find childcare– and this is one solution. “Childcare is...
Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours
(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by a Truck in Jackson County
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck while on his moped in Jackson County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the accident occurred around 7:30pm on Wednesday on County Highway C, near Black River Falls. The moped and truck were both traveling east on C when the moped, driven by a 39-year-old man, turned into his driveway.
One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.
Wheeler’s to Host Brat Fry Fundraiser for Law Enforcement
Proceeds to Benefit Marshfield Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Marshfield, WI – Wheelers Family Auto Group will host a K9 Fundraiser Brat Fry on Friday, September 9 at Wheeler’s Chevrolet from 10:00am – 2:00pm. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Marshfield Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Department K9 units, with Wheeler’s having donated the food and drinks.
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting. Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto...
Marshfield Police Department Receives Reports of Facebook Scams
Area residents need to be cautious of scams when using Facebook. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they recently had two incidences of scams involving Facebook reported to them. In one, a woman reported that she sent $300 via Facebook marketplace for an authentic Louis Vuitton Alma Handbag and did not receive it.
