kentuckytoday.com
ONEIDA BAPTIST INSTITUTE: 3 things that make the KBC great
Dr. Michael Cabell recently penned an article entitled “Three Things That Make Oneida Baptist Institute Great.” Dr. Cabell certainly did a fantastic job highlighting the Oneida ministry and the critical role Kentucky Baptists play in our work. As a follow-up to that article, I would like to share with you three things I believe make the Kentucky Baptist Convention great.
carolinajournal.com
Partisan vote by state elections board saves N.C. Senate candidate’s campaign
The Democrat-controlled N.C. State Board of Elections overruled the Currituck County elections board Friday and kept a Democrat’s campaign alive in state Senate District 3. The 3-2 party-line vote from the state elections board responded to a protest filed by Republican Sen. Bobby Hanig that his Democrat opponent was ineligible to run in District 3.
US News and World Report
Judge Throws Out Indictment of Captain in 2019 California Boat Fire That Killed 34
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A federal judge in Los Angeles on Friday dismissed the criminal indictment against a dive boat captain charged with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people when the vessel caught fire and sank off the California coast three years ago. The 75-foot (23-meter) Conception caught fire...
