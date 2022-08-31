ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 2

Related
kentuckytoday.com

ONEIDA BAPTIST INSTITUTE: 3 things that make the KBC great

Dr. Michael Cabell recently penned an article entitled “Three Things That Make Oneida Baptist Institute Great.” Dr. Cabell certainly did a fantastic job highlighting the Oneida ministry and the critical role Kentucky Baptists play in our work. As a follow-up to that article, I would like to share with you three things I believe make the Kentucky Baptist Convention great.
ONEIDA, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy