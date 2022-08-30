Read full article on original website
Related
trempcountytimes.com
Cathryn R. “Kate” Nelson
Cathryn Rae “Kate” Nelson, 95, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville, with family by her side. Kate was born February 15, 1927, to Chester and Rhoda (Thompson) Nelson on the family’s farm in rural Viroqua. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1944. On November 25, 1947, Kate married Frederick W. Nelson. They enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage and had four children. The couple resided in Viroqua for several years, then La Crosse, and in 1958, moved to Galesville.
trempcountytimes.com
Jane E. Semingson
Jane Ella Semingson, 82, of Eleva, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, with her family by her side. Jane was born January 12, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, to Ole and Pearl (Sippel) Paulson. She attended school in Mondovi and graduated in 1958. On June 18, 1960, Jane married Ron Semingson at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. They made their home in Eleva where she started working as a state inspector for Doughboy as well as tending to the family farm. In 1960, they began their family by welcoming their only child — a daughter, Lauri, into the world. Jane thrived as a mom and never missed an opportunity to create a memory with her family. Later, she worked for United Bank in Strum where she started as a teller before working her way up to branch manager. After a career of more than 30 years, she retired, allowing her to have more time to be able to continue making memories with her husband, daughter, granddaughters and their families.
trempcountytimes.com
David “Dave” J. Olson
David John Olson, 68, of Pigeon Falls, died unexpectedly, Saturday, July 16, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Tomah. David was born December 18, 1953, in Eau Claire, to Basil and Beatrice (Goplin) Olson. He was the second of three children. Growing up on the family farm, Dave went to grade school in Pigeon Falls and attended Arcadia High School, graduating in 1972. Upon completion of high school, he attended Western Technical College in La Crosse for Auto Mechanics before entering the U.S. Navy where he served for eight years. After serving his country, David entered the trucking industry where he would work as an over-the-road trucker until his retirement. In 1988, David married Patti Ingli of Plum City, then later divorced. In September of 2014, Dave married Faye Andre of Arcadia, a former high school classmate. Dave and Faye were often said to be two peas in a pod.
trempcountytimes.com
Barbara “Barb” D. Brady
Barbara Diane Brady, 63, passed away into eternal peace, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Legacy Pines Assisted Living in New Richmond, under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Barb was born July 10, 1959, in La Crosse, to William and Mary (Stremcha) Brady. She was the 14th of 15 children born to this union.
Comments / 0