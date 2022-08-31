Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof. It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private camp sites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher. The man in his 60s...
WKYT 27
Flooding in Franklin County washes away road
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads. “I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.
clayconews.com
Woman taken into Custody off Kentucky 3424 charged on Warrants of Arrest from Laurel and Madison County
LONDON, KY (September 5, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Byron Grimes arrested Carmelitta Collett age 33 of Cane Creek Road, London on Saturday afternoon September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:24 PM. The arrest occurred off KY 3434 approximately 5 miles north after...
WKYT 27
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
WTVQ
Woman dies in early morning car crash on Bryan Station Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning. Lexington Police say the single vehicle crash happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bryan Station Road. Police say 4 people were inside the car, 1 woman died from her injuries. The...
WTVQ
Police charge juvenile with murder after overnight Devonport Drive shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Juan Mondono Fonseca. Lexington police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of the overnight shooting on Devonport Drive. The juvenile was taken into custody on the scene and is now charged with murder and possession of a...
foxlexington.com
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
wvih.com
Body Found In Backyard
A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
wnky.com
KSP investigating after suspect shot in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a suspect was shot outside of a Lexington apartment complex. Authorities said two officers were dispatched to Jennifer Road Thursday night for a report of a stolen vehicle, which was reported to contain a firearm. Investigators say when the...
Police investigate alleged assault on Campbell County bus
Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson confirmed the district is investigating the 'alleged incident,' but the district refused to confirm details put forth by parents.
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
WKYT 27
Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington. According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief. Police say four businesses in the area sustained over...
Wave 3
Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot. Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. Inside the Cards: Sept. 3 2022. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM...
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
WTVQ
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
WTVQ
Local business owners showcase items through Sunday Block Party
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)_ Small business owners and vendors got the chance to showcase their hand-made items at a 1st Sunday Block Party today. The event was put on by Local LEX market, which is open year-round on Southland Drive. The block party series brings the community in to support local...
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
spectrumnews1.com
Hope Center member reflects on his journey to recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — September is National Recovery Month. The Hope Center and its facilities in Lexington help men and women who are dealing with addiction, homelessness, food insecurity and or mental health needs. In just one year, Dietrich Stanford became one example of how the Hope Center’s addiction recovery...
WKYT 27
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
