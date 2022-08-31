Read full article on original website
2 people in critical condition, dog dead after car crashes off Hwy. 50 near Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash Monday morning near Rancho Cordova. A car crashed off Highway 50 and hit several trees before coming to rest against a vacant building, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Both of the people in the car...
Passenger ejected, killed in crash off Stockton I-5 on-ramp; DUI suspect arrested
STOCKTON – Deputies say the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left her passenger dead early Monday morning in Stockton was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital. California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, however, they also got a call around that time about a woman who reported that she was trying to get an acquaintance who had been shot to the hospital. Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says. Deputies believe the shooting happened near Bristol Avenue and Plymouth Road. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
KGO
Streets impacted by crash between train, car in Berkeley reopen, police say
BERKELEY, Calif. -- Streets affected by an early Monday train collision with an unoccupied car in northwest Berkeley have reopened, police said. The crash, reported about 12:22 a.m., damaged the train's engine and it was stuck on the tracks blocking several intersections between Virginia and Gilman streets. Shortly after 9...
Crash blocks two southbound I-880 lanes in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two lanes on Interstate-880 southbound were blocked by a crash in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to a 511 alert. The location of the crash is north of Fremont Boulevard on I-880. The two right lanes were blocked. There were also injuries reported in the crash, but authorities have not specified how […]
eastcountytoday.net
Walnut Creek Police Arrest Two After Resident Interrupts Home Burglary
Walnut Creek Police say that on September 4 at approximately 1:30 pm, a citizen returned to his residence off Heritage Ct. that was in the process of being renovated. Upon entry into his home, the citizen interrupted two suspects as they rifled through a bedroom. The victim and suspects exchanged words and the suspects fled the scene. As the victim called WCPD Dispatch to give the vehicle and suspect descriptions, an officer in the area observed the suspect vehicle and attempted an enforcement stop.
KTVU FOX 2
Forward progress stopped on vegetation fire in Contra Costa County
RODEO, Calif. - Forward progress has been halted for the Franklin Fire which broke out near Rodeo in Contra Costa County on Monday evening. The fire is currently 75 percent contained and threats to structures have been mitigated, Cal Fire said. The Contra Costa Sheriff lifted evacuation warnings for the...
One man shot before collision in San Jose
A man was shot by an unknown person, and the suspect is still at large, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.
Stockton man found dead under his car after Stanislaus County crash, officials say
TURLOCK, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was apparently ejected from his own vehicle and run over by it Saturday night near Turlock. According to CHP – Modesto, the Merced Communications Center was called around 11:30 p.m. about an accident on West Monte Vista Avenue and North Washington Road.
17-year-old killed in Antioch drive-by shooting
ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of […]
Bakersfield Channel
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
Triple-digit temperatures sparks fire, neighborhood blackouts in East Bay
Amid the brutal heat wave, a brush fire burning along Highway 4 in Martinez threatened hillside homes and barns.
San Jose police locate missing woman
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are have located a woman who has been missing since Sept. 1. Penny Mathias, 26, “has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old,” according to a tweet from the department. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Mathias was last seen on El […]
2 pedestrians killed on the same day in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a traffic collision Saturday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. A pedestrian was struck by a car around 8:45 p.m. on the 5800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard where residents should expect a road closure. The incident marks the 45th fatal traffic […]
Fox40
One dead in Stockton crash
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a collision in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to police, several people were...
Sonoma State seeks help in identifying stabbing suspect
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a stabbing suspect, according to a tweet from California State University Police.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Critical After Double Shooting in San Francisco: Police
One woman died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a double shooting in San Francisco late Sunday night, according to SFPD. At about 10:45 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue, in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood, on reports of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
12-year-old shot in leg in Richmond Monday
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old was shot in the leg in Richmond on Monday morning, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Hilltop area of Richmond. The victim was taken to a hospital by a family member and is now in stable condition. Police did not […]
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: BOAT INJURY LEADS TO IMPALEMENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident involving a boating injury near N. Sunset. The injured male is said to have some sort of object impaled in him. Landing zone set at J Street Marina. Victim was transported to hospital by medevac. No additional information is available at this time.
KTVU FOX 2
2 inmates escape from East Bay jail, residents asked to lock homes and cars
CLAYTON, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton. Sheriff's officials asked residents to lock their homes and cars while they search for the inmates who escaped Sunday. Geraldo Ramirez-Vera, of Richmond, is...
2 men injured after double stabbing in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men are injured after a double stabbing Saturday evening, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue. One of the victims is suffering a life-threatening injury, and the other victim’s injury is non-life-threatening, according to police. […]
