Emporia gazette.com
Emporia football wins overtime thriller over Pittsburg in season opener
The Emporia High School football team showed a little bit of everything in a 25-22 overtime win over Pittsburg to begin the season on Friday night. They displayed resiliency on defense after forcing two punts on one drive after a muffed punt was recovered by Pittsburg.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia High School ready to kick off season in Pittsburg
After a long summer, football season is finally back. The Emporia High School football team will begin its season tonight in Pittsburg at 7 p.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State football opens season with win over Northeastern State
Things got a little interesting late in the second quarter at Welch Stadium on Thursday night. After a Northeastern State touchdown and an Emporia State three-and-out, Derrick Maxwell made a key interception with 39 seconds left that led to a Hornet touchdown with 7 seconds remaining in the half to give them a 14-point halftime lead as they rolled to a 42-17 opening night win.
Allegations of misconduct follow EHS football to opening night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia High School football will open their season tonight against Pittsburg while questions about allegations of misconduct remain unanswered. A spokesman for the district said they will not comment on student discipline. Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23 involving some members of the Emporia High School football team which remain under […]
Friday Football Fever Kickoff: Week 1 scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 1 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED and SCORES: Wichita Northwest 41vs. Bishop Carroll 53 Wichita North 71vs. Wichita Southeast 14 Andover 16vs. Maize […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia cross country compete at Manhattan Invite on Saturday
The Emporia High School cross country team competed at the Manhattan Invite on Saturday in Manhattan. The girls did not field a full varsity team but had a few individual runners led by junior Micah Sheffy-Harris, who finished fifth with a time of 20:56.4.
Emporia gazette.com
Madison tops Hartford in battle of 8-man area schools
HARTFORD — An intriguing matchup between two local schools ended in a lopsided victory for Madison High School. The Bulldogs handed Hartford High School a 66-6 loss on the opening Friday of the 2022 season. Hip-hop beats warmed up the crowd as the squads affixed their game faces to...
Emporia gazette.com
Well-known Council Grove coach, teacher treasures lifetime calling at the racetrack
Folks in her hometown acknowledge “Mrs. Birzer” for coaching cheerleading and track, being a substitute teacher, and “just another mom.”. But with school already in session this fall, she won’t be found in a classroom or coaching. At Thoroughbred racetracks, Bonnie Birzer is making a name...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Knows Disc Golf: Kohlmeier and Atchison represent hometown during PDGA Pro Worlds
Two Emporia natives are making the city proud on the disc golf course — competing in the Open Professional Division at the PDGA World Championships. Cade Kohlmeier, 20, of Emporia has been a PDGA member since 2021 and has earned a 941 rating in his 16 career events. He started playing disc golf only a few years ago — and immediately fell in love with the sport.
KVOE
Council Grove teen transported to Newman following two vehicle collision in Emporia Saturday morning
A Council Grove teen was hospitalized after a pickup and car collided at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and State Street late Saturday morning. Emporia Police and EMS were called to the scene shortly after 11 am. According to police at the scene, a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup was westbound on Sixth while an early 2000s Ford Focus was traveling northbound on State.
Emporia gazette.com
Bjerkaas: Strong competition highlights PDGA World Championships
There’s just one more day of competition left at the PDGA World Championships and tournament director Doug Bjerkaas couldn’t be happier with the event. “The tightness at the top of each division is fantastic,” he said. “No one is running away with this tournament.”. Bjerkaas said...
Child and staff member hit by car during pickup at Junction City elementary school
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A child and a school staff member in Junction City were treated by emergency services after they were hit by a car during school pickup on Wednesday, Aug. 31. A news release from the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) says around 3:25 p.m., officers received a call for the report […]
KSN.com
Deadly motorcycle/car accident outside Lindsborg Saturday afternoon
MCHPERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One motorcycle driver died in an accident in McPherson county two and a half miles outside Lindsborg Saturday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 2:30 in the afternoon on highway K-4 at 15th avenue, when the cycle driver was going west. KHP...
Emporia gazette.com
Local teen earns writing award
An Emporia teen recently won an award for creative writing. Ella Davidson, 14, received honorable mention in the April 2022 Cricket League writing competition. Entrants were asked to submit an original story about a detective. Davidson’s story, “The Plant Problem,” is both mystery and fantasy-based. She said she’s a fan...
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers offers reward for woman wanted on suspicion of failing to abide
Lyon County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman. Adena Masters, age 26, is wanted for warrants on suspicion of failing to abide. Other details are pending. Crime Stoppers has posted a reward of up to $1,000 in Masters’ case. If you have...
Volunteers needed four months later to clean up after destructive Andover KS tornado
Dozens of volunteers are needed.
KWCH.com
Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances will be on hold now until Friday evening when another cold front will be coming into Kansas from the north. It’s not a likely scenario, but chances will pick up for northwest and north central Kansas by early evening, and then it should spread farther south around 9 or 10 pm.
21-year-old man dead in southeast Kansas crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Pats on the Back
EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ... Dynamic Discs for hosting this week’s PDGA World Championships. It’s always amazing to see an influx of...
