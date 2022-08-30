ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia State football opens season with win over Northeastern State

Things got a little interesting late in the second quarter at Welch Stadium on Thursday night. After a Northeastern State touchdown and an Emporia State three-and-out, Derrick Maxwell made a key interception with 39 seconds left that led to a Hornet touchdown with 7 seconds remaining in the half to give them a 14-point halftime lead as they rolled to a 42-17 opening night win.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Allegations of misconduct follow EHS football to opening night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia High School football will open their season tonight against Pittsburg while questions about allegations of misconduct remain unanswered. A spokesman for the district said they will not comment on student discipline. Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23 involving some members of the Emporia High School football team which remain under […]
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Chase County, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
County
Chase County, KS
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas Education
KSN News

Friday Football Fever Kickoff: Week 1 scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 1 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED and SCORES: Wichita Northwest 41vs. Bishop Carroll 53 Wichita North 71vs. Wichita Southeast 14 Andover 16vs. Maize […]
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia cross country compete at Manhattan Invite on Saturday

The Emporia High School cross country team competed at the Manhattan Invite on Saturday in Manhattan. The girls did not field a full varsity team but had a few individual runners led by junior Micah Sheffy-Harris, who finished fifth with a time of 20:56.4.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Madison tops Hartford in battle of 8-man area schools

HARTFORD — An intriguing matchup between two local schools ended in a lopsided victory for Madison High School. The Bulldogs handed Hartford High School a 66-6 loss on the opening Friday of the 2022 season. Hip-hop beats warmed up the crowd as the squads affixed their game faces to...
HARTFORD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jamboree#American Football#Highschoolsports#Canton Galva High School#Caldwell High School
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia Knows Disc Golf: Kohlmeier and Atchison represent hometown during PDGA Pro Worlds

Two Emporia natives are making the city proud on the disc golf course — competing in the Open Professional Division at the PDGA World Championships. Cade Kohlmeier, 20, of Emporia has been a PDGA member since 2021 and has earned a 941 rating in his 16 career events. He started playing disc golf only a few years ago — and immediately fell in love with the sport.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Council Grove teen transported to Newman following two vehicle collision in Emporia Saturday morning

A Council Grove teen was hospitalized after a pickup and car collided at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and State Street late Saturday morning. Emporia Police and EMS were called to the scene shortly after 11 am. According to police at the scene, a 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup was westbound on Sixth while an early 2000s Ford Focus was traveling northbound on State.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Bjerkaas: Strong competition highlights PDGA World Championships

There’s just one more day of competition left at the PDGA World Championships and tournament director Doug Bjerkaas couldn’t be happier with the event. “The tightness at the top of each division is fantastic,” he said. “No one is running away with this tournament.”. Bjerkaas said...
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Emporia gazette.com

Local teen earns writing award

An Emporia teen recently won an award for creative writing. Ella Davidson, 14, received honorable mention in the April 2022 Cricket League writing competition. Entrants were asked to submit an original story about a detective. Davidson’s story, “The Plant Problem,” is both mystery and fantasy-based. She said she’s a fan...
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances will be on hold now until Friday evening when another cold front will be coming into Kansas from the north. It’s not a likely scenario, but chances will pick up for northwest and north central Kansas by early evening, and then it should spread farther south around 9 or 10 pm.
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Pats on the Back

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ... Dynamic Discs for hosting this week’s PDGA World Championships. It’s always amazing to see an influx of...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy