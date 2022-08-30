Two Emporia natives are making the city proud on the disc golf course — competing in the Open Professional Division at the PDGA World Championships. Cade Kohlmeier, 20, of Emporia has been a PDGA member since 2021 and has earned a 941 rating in his 16 career events. He started playing disc golf only a few years ago — and immediately fell in love with the sport.

