Newcastle join Arsenal in Youri Tielemans transfer race as Eddie Howe targets two midfield signings before deadline

By Joshua Jones
 5 days ago

NEWCASTLE are rivalling Arsenal for the signature of Youri Tielemans, according to reports.

The Leicester midfielder's contract at the King Power expires next summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Inini_0hceJtEa00
Youri Tielemans is wanted by Newcastle and Arsenal ahead of deadline day Credit: Getty

And with the Foxes open to selling the 52-cap Belgian star, the Toon are now in the race.

According to the Daily Mail, Eddie Howe wants to land two new midfielders before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

As well as a holding midfielder, it is thought the Magpies boss wants to make a last-ditch swoop for Tielemans.

Tielemans, 25, is understood to be ready to move on because he wants to play in Europe again after Leicester missed out for this season.

But the project underway at St James' Park - bankrolled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund - could be an appealing option.

According to Sky Sports, the Foxes would accept around £25million for the FA Cup-winning hero and club-record signing.

Leicester play Manchester United tomorrow night, with the full-time whistle blowing just an hour before the transfer window closes.

However, it is understood Newcastle and Arsenal have not submitted an official bid yet.

The Gunners were tipped to go all out for Tielemans earlier in the window - with Manchester United and Liverpool also linked.

Mikel Arteta might be tempted to make a move, though, following injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Magpies chief Howe has already spent more than £100m of the Saudi money so far this summer.

Of that, £60m was on record-buy Alexander Isak who has got his work permit sorted in time to face Liverpool.

Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope also arrived to bolster the Newcastle defence.

It is reported Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa could be the ideal No6 Howe is looking for.

Like Tielemans, the Brazilian, 24, is into the final year of his deal but is also a target for Atletico Madrid.

