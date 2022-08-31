Missouri voters divided on student loan debt forgiveness: Poll

The SLU YouGov poll for August interviewed 900 likely Missouri voters about political and education issues in Missouri — including student loan debt cancellation.

SLU YouGov poll associate director Evan Rhinesmith joined KMOX to talk about some of the poll's findings. He said for student loan debt forgiveness, they asked a simple yes or no question: Should the federal government forgive up to 10 or $10,000 in student loan debt for those who have federal student loans?

"Interestingly, it came out right before we got the news from President Biden that we'd be seeing something like this actually happen," he said. "We found that voters in Missouri are pretty split. 45% agree with doing something like that, while 43% disagree, and it really broke along party lines, which was not something we saw with a lot of education issues."

Since Missouri has the lowest teacher starting salary in the nation, the poll asked about that, too. Recently Governor Mike Parson proposed a change that would make 70% of funding for teacher salaries come from the state, and 30% would be local funding. Rhinesmith said people were supportive of making that proposal permanent.

Hear more from Evan Rhinesmith on the SLU YouGov poll:

