ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel rejects claims that Chelsea's attack is at fault after they slipped to a chastening defeat at Southampton... as he blames the Blues' defending for their second loss of the season

By Press Association
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Thomas Tuchel believes scrutinising Chelsea's attacking set-up is the 'wrong question' in the wake of Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Southampton.

The Blues let a 1-0 lead slip through their fingers at St Mary's Stadium, for their second defeat in five Premier League games.

Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong condemned Chelsea to a chastening defeat, with boss Tuchel later insisting mentality had been the key cause of the loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOPkA_0hceJo4B00
Cheksea boss Thomas Tuchel shows his frustration during Tuesday's defeat at Southampton

But Tuchel rejected outright anything regarding the attack holding any influence on the loss at Southampton.

Asked if Chelsea still need a focal point in their attack, Tuchel replied: 'This is totally the wrong question to ask now for attack.

'It's defending, the goals have nothing to do with attack.

'We scored, we had chances enough, we can have a clean sheet, we can stay at 1-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiVId_0hceJo4B00
Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea a deserved lead but the Blues slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Saints

'It's not a question of striker, no striker or what we have up front. It's the wrong question for me at the moment.'

Chelsea were without N'Golo Kante, with Mateo Kovacic still working his way back to full fitness after knee trouble.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up a hamstring issue at Southampton, while Conor Gallagher missed out through suspension.

Midfield might be one of Chelsea's strengths but Tuchel explained the full extent of the injury concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIZt9_0hceJo4B00
Chelsea struggled to live with Southampton and lost grip of the game after Saints equalised

'I know what squads the other teams have, I know what the schedule is,' said Tuchel. 'And on Monday we had 16 players in training.

'I cannot dream about what will happen if we have everyone back, I just have to work with what I have on the training pitch. And this is not a lot at the moment.'

Asked if the summer's turbulent change of ownership could still be having a lingering effect, Tuchel replied: 'Yeah maybe, but we know the line is so thin between excuses and explanations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCRaF_0hceJo4B00
Adam Armstrong's late first-half effort gave Southampton a rare victory over Chelsea

'So I better not go down this road, because I don't want to give anybody any chance, myself, players, staff, any room for excuses.

'We need to find solutions, I think what will help is the closing of the transfer window. Then we will know who has full commitment, what role does everybody need to play, need to fulfil.

'And everybody including myself needs to step up to a new level of performance.

'These are okay performances, not a disaster but it's okay, but okay can never be enough.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Non-league Yeovil Town launch an investigation after footage emerges of abhorrent racist chants aimed at York City's Lenell John-Lewis as he took a penalty during National League match

Yeovil Town have launched an investigation into discriminatory chanting during Saturday's National League fixture against York after footage emerged of racist chants being aimed at Lennell John-Lewis. The video shows John-Lewis lining up to take a penalty when audio can be heard of fans making monkey-like noises towards the player.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola confirms that defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker will both MISS Man City's first Champions League game against Sevilla due to injury

Manchester City defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker will both miss Tuesday's Champions League opener at Sevilla through injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed. Neither player was included in City's travelling squad for the Group G clash at the Roman Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Right-back Walker limped off in the latter...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool could be handed a major boost ahead of their Champions League opener against Napoli as the Italian side confirm star striker Victor Osimhen is struggling with a muscle injury

Liverpool have been given a boost ahead of their opening Champions League group stage fixture, with Victor Osimhen a doubt for Napoli due to a muscle injury. Napoli confirmed that Osimhen, who poses a significant threat in front of goal, trained individually on Monday. A statement read: 'Osimhen trained separately...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Conor Gallagher
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe admits his relationship with Neymar has 'warmer and colder' moments amid a reported feud between the two PSG stars, but says he has 'a lot of respect' for the Brazilian forward

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has said he has 'a lot of respect' for his teammate Neymar, despite reports of a feud between the two. Mbappe's relationship with the Brazilian star is understood to have become strained since Lionel Messi arrived in Paris last year. The pair argued on the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rank outsider with 200-1 odds Lizzie Jean backed to hold her own by trainer Ivan Furtado, despite being 'thrown into deep water' at Cazoo St Leger in Doncaster

Trainer Ivan Furtado says rank outsider Lizzie Jean will not disgrace herself in Saturday’s Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster despite her 200-1 odds. The daughter of Nathaniel, who only cost 5,000gns, has yet to race on turf and secured her second win in five races when storming to a seven-and-a-half-length win on the all-weather in a modest handicap at Southwell.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

578K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy