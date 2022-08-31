Allen teacher jailed on two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact

A middle school teacher from Allen is jailed on two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact.

Jail records show Tony Mattei, a teacher at the Curtis Middle School, is being held on $50,000 bond after his arrest Tuesday on two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact.

A message to parents from the Allen school district says the allegation was first raised in April during the last school year. However the district was not able to substantiate the matter.

But, after further questioning from the Collin County Child Advocacy Center additional information allowed police to make an arrest.

The school district's web site has taken down information about Mattei. The School district web site also says Mattei has been indicted, but there is no record of that in the court file, only the arrest warrant.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram