Sofia Carson takes us behind the scenes of the 2022 MTV VMAs

After a whirlwind few weeks since the premiere of her record breaking Netflix film Purple Hearts , Sofia Carson has no plans to stop. From fangirl-ing at Harry Styles ’ concert to attending the VMAs, Sofia’s next stop was Audacy’s 96.5 TDY studios to talk to Nathan all about it. Spilling all the deets, including Harry's humbled nature, her favorite moment at this year's award show, her go-to karaoke song, and more.

LISTEN NOW : Sofia Carson talks Purple Hearts , VMAs, and more.

“When Taylor Swift walked on stage I almost had a heart attack, because I don’t think anyone knew that she was gonna be there. And I’m literally sitting in the audience and I get a notification on Twitter that she’s at the VMAs, and I was just like ‘wait a second.’ And then she walks on stage… and wins for ‘All To Well.’” Sofia recalled, noting the song also happens to be her ringtone. Which, not that we needed convincing, totally checks for being her favorite moment of the evening.

Already one of the most successful Netflix films just one month after its release, for Sofia, Purple Hearts was so much more than just another acting credit or leading lady role. Also being executive producer and songwriter behind the scenes, on the film, it has made its success that much sweeter.

“I poured my heart and soul into this movie for 5 years… it was my first time producing, writing a soundtrack… developing a script, so it was also more terrifying. But now that it has been as loved as it has been and made the history that it’s made, it’s so, so deeply gratifying and so fulfilling. I pinch myself every day, I’m so grateful.”

Sofia additionally revealed the process behind her songwriting, explaining she went through the script to “define what moments needed the songs… and what purpose each song had to serve.”

The conversation also led to the light bulb moment and realization of parallels between Cassie, Sofia’s character in the film, and the current virality and skyrocketing success of her very real career. For all that and more, including Sofia divulging her go-to karaoke song, listen to the entire interview above.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram