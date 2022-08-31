BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette is recovering from a non-life threatening injury she sustained in a car crash early Sunday (Sept. 4) morning. “This could have been much worse, and I’m grateful to the Bogalusa Police officers, Sheriff’s Office, other first responders, and witnesses to the collision who stopped to help,” Perrette said. “My friends and I were very fortunate. I’ve been examined by medical professionals and will be seeking additional treatment for my injuries, but I expect to be back at work on Tuesday. I wish everyone a safe Labor Day holiday. I’ll be resting and recuperating!”

