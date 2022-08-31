Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Utah felon found in Pawnee County, Nebraska
BEATRICE - Pawnee County Sheriffs’ Officers Saturday responded to an emergency call at Ironhorse Lake in rural Pawnee County…a call originating as a reported double fatality at the entrance of the camping area of the lake. When deputies arrived, two men were located lying in the middle of...
News Channel Nebraska
Midwestern, national acts shine at festival founded by Hooper native, WSC grad
OMAHA, Neb. -- In what is becoming a comedy tradition in the Metro, the Omaha Comedy Festival made its yearly return over the weekend. In 2013, Dylan Rohde, founder and owner of The Backline Comedy Theater, started the Omaha Improv Fest. After 2019 it was rebranded as the Omaha Comedy Fest as more and more types of talent, from standup to improv to sketch, found its way to the festival.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska puts up 31 second-half points in home opener
LINCOLN - Anthony Grant rushed for a career-high 189 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to power Nebraska to a 38-17 win over North Dakota in Nebraska's home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Playing in front of the NCAA-record 383rd consecutive sellout in Lincoln with 85,590 red-clad...
News Channel Nebraska
Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
News Channel Nebraska
Air pollution notice issued for Colorado's Front Range
DENVER (AP) — Colorado health authorities issued an advisory on Monday for unhealthy levels of ozone pollution in the Front Range urban corridor along the eastern flank of the Rocky Mountains. Ozone levels were expected to reach levels that could cause respiratory problems in sensitive individuals, the Colorado Department...
News Channel Nebraska
Game Week: Georgia Southern
LINCOLN, NEB. | 6:30 PM (CT) RADIO NETWORK - Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, Jessica Coody), including 98.7 FM in Sidney. Last Game: vs. North Dakota (W, 38-17) Rankings: NR. Coach: Scott Frost. Career/NU Record: 35-37 (7th Year)/16-30 (5th Year) vs. Georgia Southern: First Meeting. EAGLES. Record: 1-0,...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate convicted in Madison County returns to NDCS
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing on this week is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Officials said Kelcey Schrage reportedly did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community on Sept. 1. Schrage returned to NDCS on his own on Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans
LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
News Channel Nebraska
Tiny of village of Uehling celebrates Labor Day with fireworks, family festivities
UEHLING, Neb. -- A tiny village in northeast Nebraska held the largest Labor Day weekend fireworks display in the state. In the village of Uehling, population 230, families gathered at dusk for activities, drinks and a massive pyrotechnic show. It was all part of the community's triannual Labor Day celebration,...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates in-custody death
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team responded to a call of a suicidal individual who later died. OPD said officers with the Omaha Police Uniform Patrol Bureau were dispatched to 7700 block of Mary St. around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a call of a suicidal individual threatening to shoot themself.
News Channel Nebraska
Warren Paul
Warren A. Paul, 30, of Sterling, died Saturday morning, September 3, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Otoe county. He was born on September 2, 1992 in Lincoln and graduated from Sterling High School in 2011. Warren had been at cook various restaurants in the area.
News Channel Nebraska
Frost, Huskers see improvement in run game, room for improvement in tackling
LINCOLN - After Nebraska'S 38-17 win over North Dakota on Saturday head coach Scott Frost and the Huskers had time to reflect on the win -- some reflections showing areas of positives, others showing areas needing improvement. North Dakota, at times, showed little issue driving the ball down field on...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3000 block of Parker St. around 12:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officials said another call about the shooting came in as an update on the state of...
News Channel Nebraska
UNK student from West Point is finalist for national journalism award
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney student newspaper – The Antelope – is a finalist for a College Media Association Pinnacle Award for best editorial. A Pinnacle Award is one of the most prestigious national honors student journalists can earn. The editorial on University of...
News Channel Nebraska
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th and Highway 33, just north of Sprague. Further details about the crash, including how it happened and the seriousness of the injuries for...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning. LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived...
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal crash near Syracuse
SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash. On Sept. 3, at 2:50 a.m., the Otoe County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury crash south of Syracuse on Highway 50, near County Road O. 30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling was traveling northbound on Highway...
News Channel Nebraska
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
News Channel Nebraska
Creighton sweeps Northern Iowa in dominating fashion
OMAHA, Neb. – No. 17 Creighton volleyball closed out the Bluejay Invitational Presented by Hilton Omaha with a 3-0 sweep of Northern Iowa on Saturday night inside D.J. Sokol Arena. Scores in favor of the Bluejays were 25-17, 25-15, 25-21. It's Creighton's 14th all-time win over UNI as the...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Roll Past Rebels, 3-0
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team turned in another solid offensive showing in a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of Mississippi in front of a crowd of 8,113 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night. The Huskers improved to 5-0 with their fifth straight sweep to...
