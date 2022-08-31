ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Utah felon found in Pawnee County, Nebraska

BEATRICE - Pawnee County Sheriffs’ Officers Saturday responded to an emergency call at Ironhorse Lake in rural Pawnee County…a call originating as a reported double fatality at the entrance of the camping area of the lake. When deputies arrived, two men were located lying in the middle of...
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Midwestern, national acts shine at festival founded by Hooper native, WSC grad

OMAHA, Neb. -- In what is becoming a comedy tradition in the Metro, the Omaha Comedy Festival made its yearly return over the weekend. In 2013, Dylan Rohde, founder and owner of The Backline Comedy Theater, started the Omaha Improv Fest. After 2019 it was rebranded as the Omaha Comedy Fest as more and more types of talent, from standup to improv to sketch, found its way to the festival.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska puts up 31 second-half points in home opener

LINCOLN - Anthony Grant rushed for a career-high 189 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to power Nebraska to a 38-17 win over North Dakota in Nebraska's home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Playing in front of the NCAA-record 383rd consecutive sellout in Lincoln with 85,590 red-clad...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Another stolen firearm recovered from Omaha gun store burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another stolen gun was recovered from the bold burglaries of an Omaha gun store in early August. Five people broke into Frontier Justice at 82nd and West Center in late June. Two people did the same thing in early august. They smashed a front window to...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Air pollution notice issued for Colorado's Front Range

DENVER (AP) — Colorado health authorities issued an advisory on Monday for unhealthy levels of ozone pollution in the Front Range urban corridor along the eastern flank of the Rocky Mountains. Ozone levels were expected to reach levels that could cause respiratory problems in sensitive individuals, the Colorado Department...
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Game Week: Georgia Southern

LINCOLN, NEB. | 6:30 PM (CT) RADIO NETWORK - Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, Jessica Coody), including 98.7 FM in Sidney. Last Game: vs. North Dakota (W, 38-17) Rankings: NR. Coach: Scott Frost. Career/NU Record: 35-37 (7th Year)/16-30 (5th Year) vs. Georgia Southern: First Meeting. EAGLES. Record: 1-0,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate convicted in Madison County returns to NDCS

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing on this week is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Officials said Kelcey Schrage reportedly did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community on Sept. 1. Schrage returned to NDCS on his own on Friday.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln, Memorial Stadium impress large group of UND fans

LINCOLN - On Saturday, Nebraska hosted North Dakota in their 2022 home opener and a large group of Fighting Hawks faithful made the trip to Lincoln. They were impressed by the town and appreciated the experience of playing at a venue such as Memorial Stadium. “It’s big it’s nice, the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates in-custody death

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team responded to a call of a suicidal individual who later died. OPD said officers with the Omaha Police Uniform Patrol Bureau were dispatched to 7700 block of Mary St. around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a call of a suicidal individual threatening to shoot themself.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Warren Paul

Warren A. Paul, 30, of Sterling, died Saturday morning, September 3, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Otoe county. He was born on September 2, 1992 in Lincoln and graduated from Sterling High School in 2011. Warren had been at cook various restaurants in the area.
STERLING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Frost, Huskers see improvement in run game, room for improvement in tackling

LINCOLN - After Nebraska'S 38-17 win over North Dakota on Saturday head coach Scott Frost and the Huskers had time to reflect on the win -- some reflections showing areas of positives, others showing areas needing improvement. North Dakota, at times, showed little issue driving the ball down field on...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3000 block of Parker St. around 12:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officials said another call about the shooting came in as an update on the state of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UNK student from West Point is finalist for national journalism award

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney student newspaper – The Antelope – is a finalist for a College Media Association Pinnacle Award for best editorial. A Pinnacle Award is one of the most prestigious national honors student journalists can earn. The editorial on University of...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th and Highway 33, just north of Sprague. Further details about the crash, including how it happened and the seriousness of the injuries for...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning. LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fatal crash near Syracuse

SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash. On Sept. 3, at 2:50 a.m., the Otoe County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury crash south of Syracuse on Highway 50, near County Road O. 30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling was traveling northbound on Highway...
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Creighton sweeps Northern Iowa in dominating fashion

OMAHA, Neb. – No. 17 Creighton volleyball closed out the Bluejay Invitational Presented by Hilton Omaha with a 3-0 sweep of Northern Iowa on Saturday night inside D.J. Sokol Arena. Scores in favor of the Bluejays were 25-17, 25-15, 25-21. It's Creighton's 14th all-time win over UNI as the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers Roll Past Rebels, 3-0

LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team turned in another solid offensive showing in a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of Mississippi in front of a crowd of 8,113 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night. The Huskers improved to 5-0 with their fifth straight sweep to...
LINCOLN, NE

