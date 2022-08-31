OMAHA, Neb. -- In what is becoming a comedy tradition in the Metro, the Omaha Comedy Festival made its yearly return over the weekend. In 2013, Dylan Rohde, founder and owner of The Backline Comedy Theater, started the Omaha Improv Fest. After 2019 it was rebranded as the Omaha Comedy Fest as more and more types of talent, from standup to improv to sketch, found its way to the festival.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO