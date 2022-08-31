Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carrano Air HVAC Contractors, Inc to Open Career Opportunities This FallJeff MilesDayton, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
Related
Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.
qudach.com
Officer moved to hospice facility
RICHMOND — Richmond constabulary serviceman Seara Burton was removed from beingness enactment Thursday, according to Richmond police. "Seara volition unrecorded connected and proceed to beryllium a leader with her selfless acquisition of organ donation. Officer Burton volition proceed to service others agelong aft her passing. Final arrangements for Officer Burton volition beryllium released successful the coming days," Richmond Police said successful a merchandise issued Wednesday.
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
Fox 19
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What stores are open on Labor Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Even though the federal holiday of Labor Day gives Americans a day off work, several stores have sales and stay open on the first Monday of September. Mail and package deliveries stop on Labor Day but numerous grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses typically stay open for the holiday. ALDI – […]
1 dead, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima
ALLEN COUNTY — One person is dead and 21 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash in Lima Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a freightliner...
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
WTOL-TV
Man dies after 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and ten others were taken to the hospital after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 south of Lima on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. in Allen County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi truck being driven...
RELATED PEOPLE
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
Indiana officer shot in head is moved to hospice
An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital, her department said.
614now.com
Beloved neighborhood bar closing to the public
Tucked away underneath the Worthington location of Natalie’s Coal-fired Pizza, Light of the Seven Matchsticks and its revered mixologist manager PJ Ford have served as a cornerstone of the local cocktail scene since it opened five years ago. But now, Light of the Seven Matchsticks, as we know it...
Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara Burton continues fighting
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department said Officer Seara Burton’s condition has not changed after she was taken off life support on Thursday. The 28-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force was shot during a traffic stop on August 10 and has been fighting for her life in a Dayton hospital ever since. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of shooting Richmond officer remains in hospital, awaits extradition hearing
RICHMOND — Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton is now under hospice care, more than four days after doctors took her off life support. Last week, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said her injuries were “unrecoverable” after investigators said a man shot her traffic stop last month. Thursday,...
WLWT 5
Prosecutors file response opposing motion to seal conviction of Skylar Richardson
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Prosecutors have filed a motion opposing amotion from Skylar Richardson to have her felony conviction sealed. Richardson was convicted in 2019 of abusing the corps of her baby. The motion from the prosecution, filed on Sept. 1 through the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, says "The...
‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust
Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 man dead after Trotwood bar shooting
The victim, a male who has not been identified at this time, was taken to Grandview Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.
dayton247now.com
Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting
Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting
Comments / 0