Xenia, OH

Officer moved to hospice facility

RICHMOND — Richmond constabulary serviceman Seara Burton was removed from beingness enactment Thursday, according to Richmond police. "Seara volition unrecorded connected and proceed to beryllium a leader with her selfless acquisition of organ donation. Officer Burton volition proceed to service others agelong aft her passing. Final arrangements for Officer Burton volition beryllium released successful the coming days," Richmond Police said successful a merchandise issued Wednesday.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

2 people rescued from Little Miami River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What stores are open on Labor Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Even though the federal holiday of Labor Day gives Americans a day off work, several stores have sales and stay open on the first Monday of September. Mail and package deliveries stop on Labor Day but numerous grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses typically stay open for the holiday. ALDI – […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima

ALLEN COUNTY — One person is dead and 21 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash in Lima Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a freightliner...
LIMA, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
WTOL-TV

Man dies after 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and ten others were taken to the hospital after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 south of Lima on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. in Allen County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi truck being driven...
LIMA, OH
614now.com

Beloved neighborhood bar closing to the public

Tucked away underneath the Worthington location of Natalie’s Coal-fired Pizza, Light of the Seven Matchsticks and its revered mixologist manager PJ Ford have served as a cornerstone of the local cocktail scene since it opened five years ago. But now, Light of the Seven Matchsticks, as we know it...
WORTHINGTON, OH
WDTN

‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
RICHMOND, IN

