‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Wins Big In Bitter Child Support Battle With Ex-Wife After Court Plea

mega; @aryndrakelee/instagram

Actor Jesse Williams has once again scored in court in his never-ending battle with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee , Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 41-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star and Aryn were in court on Tuesday for a hearing on child support. Both took the stand and testified before the judge.

Before Jesse took the stand, the courtroom was closed, and everyone was kicked out. After hearing from both sides, the judge decided to lower the actor’s child support payments to $6,146 per month when he is in town exercising his regular custody.

When he is working out of town, Jesse has been ordered to pay $7,953 to Aryn. Since April, Jesse had been paying his ex-wife $6,143 per month in temporary support.

@aryndrakelee/instagram

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Jesse asked the court to lower the $40k a month he was paying in support for their two kids, Sadie and Maceo.

The judge had slashed his $40k per month support obligations down after Jesse said he wasn’t making as much. In court documents, he explained the original child support amount was based on his 2019 income.

At the time, he was the star of Grey’s Anatomy and pulled in $6.2 million from the show and another $183k in residuals .

He explained, “My current income is far from sufficient to maintain a $40,000 per month child support number, especially since I still pay one-half of the children’s private school tuition, the children’s extracurricular activities, medical care, and all of their expenses when they are with me including child-care and my own expenses.”

mega

Jesse said he struggled to find work that paid as well as the ABC drama. Earlier this year, he starred in the Broadway show Take Me Out but was only making $1,600 per week . He told the court his ex was an Ivy League graduate who previously made six figures working as a real estate broker in California and New York.

He accused his ex of having, "spent thousands of dollars on failed or failing businesses while failing to seek gainful employment despite having an Ivy League degree, speaking 3 languages, and having a wealth of competitive real estate experience."

Jesse has yet to comment on his court victory.