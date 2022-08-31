Read full article on original website
#UvaldeStrong - Maroon Tuesday for ALL County Schools
In a show of support for Uvalde CISD, the Coleman, Santa Anna AND Panther Creek administration are asking all students, faculty and staff to please wear maroon on Tuesday. #UvaldeStrong.
Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible on this Labor Day
The high resolution forecast model is showing showers and thunderstorms once again building up on this Labor Day, as they did over parts of Coleman County on Sunday evening. Showers are possible as early as 11:00 am but a few stronger storms are more likely in the afternoon between 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Threats from storms today include damaging downburst wind and lightning. They may also drop heavy rain. Have a way to receive weather warnings today.
Patsy W. Slate, 88
Patsy W. Slate, age 88, of Coleman, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
PHOTO ALBUM #5 of 5 - Coleman Bluecats vs Ballinger Bearcats, September 2, 2022
The Bluecats dominated the Ballinger Bearcats on Friday, September 2, 2022. Coleman won 48-0 and now are 2-0 for the season. This is PHOTO ALBUM #5 of 5 of ColemanToday Photos.
City Council to Meet Thursday - First Reading of 2022-2023 Budget and Tax Rate
The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. All items on the agenda are for possible discussion and action. Council may vote and/or act upon each of the items listed on this Agenda. One agenda item will be discussed at a time, in the order determined by the Mayor, unless logic and practical considerations allow similar topics to be considered together for purposes of convenience and efficiency. Consent items are considered to be non-controversial and will be voted on in one motion unless a council member asks for separate discussion. The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas, reserves the right to meet in closed, executive session on any of the items listed below should the need arise and if authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, of the Texas Government Code. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://www.facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/.
Coleman Shuts out Ballinger in Home Opener
The Boys in Blue had Hufford Field rocking as they took care of business against the visiting Ballinger Bearcats by a score of 48-0. This was the largest margin of victory for either side in this historic rivalry since 1951. The eight Bluecat touchdowns were a great answer to any...
