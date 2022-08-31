ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Anna, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
colemantoday.com

Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible on this Labor Day

The high resolution forecast model is showing showers and thunderstorms once again building up on this Labor Day, as they did over parts of Coleman County on Sunday evening. Showers are possible as early as 11:00 am but a few stronger storms are more likely in the afternoon between 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Threats from storms today include damaging downburst wind and lightning. They may also drop heavy rain. Have a way to receive weather warnings today.
ENVIRONMENT
colemantoday.com

Patsy W. Slate, 88

Patsy W. Slate, age 88, of Coleman, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Anna, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
colemantoday.com

City Council to Meet Thursday - First Reading of 2022-2023 Budget and Tax Rate

The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will meet in session on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. All items on the agenda are for possible discussion and action. Council may vote and/or act upon each of the items listed on this Agenda. One agenda item will be discussed at a time, in the order determined by the Mayor, unless logic and practical considerations allow similar topics to be considered together for purposes of convenience and efficiency. Consent items are considered to be non-controversial and will be voted on in one motion unless a council member asks for separate discussion. The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas, reserves the right to meet in closed, executive session on any of the items listed below should the need arise and if authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, of the Texas Government Code. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://www.facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Shuts out Ballinger in Home Opener

The Boys in Blue had Hufford Field rocking as they took care of business against the visiting Ballinger Bearcats by a score of 48-0. This was the largest margin of victory for either side in this historic rivalry since 1951. The eight Bluecat touchdowns were a great answer to any...
BALLINGER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy