Famed CA rock climber charged with sexual assault in Yosemite

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A renowned California rock climber and Bay Area native has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and abuse stemming from incidents at Yosemite National Park in 2016, federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday .

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California unsealed a three-count indictment following the arrest of 38-year-old Charles Barrett.

Barrett is accused of forcibly committing sexual assault on two occasions and committing abusive sexual contact on a third in August, 2016 in Yosemite, according to a release by authorities.

If convicted, Barrett faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Barrett, who is from Santa Rosa , is an avid rock climber and "primarily known for pioneering some of the hardest bouldering routes in California," according to a Tahoe Quarterly profile on him in 2019.

He wrote a series of rock climbing guidebooks about some of the most difficult routes in Yosemite and the Eastern Sierra.

