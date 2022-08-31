Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
District 2 VFD Adds Second Large Water Truck to Brazos County
Until recently, the College Station Fire Department owned the only 3,000 gallon water tender in the county. Firefighter Travis Rollins says District 2, which covers the northeast portion of Brazos County, now has a similar truck. “They were always willing to to send it when we needed it, but it...
wtaw.com
A Brazos County Jail Inmate’s Mother Shares Complaints With County Commissioners
The mother of the man accused of the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan shared complaints about the Brazos County jail with county commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting. Dixie Bollin opposes the detention center’s new electronic mail system that began last January. The sheriff’s office deputy...
wtaw.com
Ten Brazos County Jail Inmates Booked This Week Include Holds For Federal Immigration Authorities
Brazos County jail booking records issued between Sunday and Friday of this week (August 28-September 2) indicate ten people were placed on holds for federal immigration authorities. That includes two men arrested on charges following traffic stops on Wednesday. A deputy Brazos County precinct three constable stopped a truck with...
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving DWI And Violating Probation
A Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court to what is his third DWI conviction. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 32 year old Gabriel Joseph Vasquez was sentenced to three years in prison. Prosecutors say Vasquez’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .255. He was arrested by Bryan police two years ago after he was found asleep in his car that was parked outside a convenience store at four in the morning.
KBTX.com
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of Chase Sowders, Jasmine Maxwell, Payton Francis, and Justin Richard gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon seeking answers and justice for their loved ones. The group of four were killed the Saturday before Mother’s Day in 2020 after police say Ignacio...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
A Brenham woman was arrested for outstanding warrants Thursday evening. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 5:50, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with Megan Todd, 24 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Medical Parkway in reference to outstanding warrants for her arrest. Todd was taken into custody for Bond Surrender Criminal Trespass, Bond Surrender Theft of Property between $100 and $750, Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750, and Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750. She was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
MAN CHARGED IN FATAL ACCIDENT NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS
Ignacio Reyes Aviles, 39, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and was sentenced to 4 – 20 year sentences in prison before visiting Judge J.D. Langley in District Court Thursday. Aviles was arrested for his involvement in a fatal accident which killed four people, including a six-year-old child, near Lake Somerville in May of 2020. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the late night crash on LBJ Drive in Washington County on May 9th. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, reports show that Aviles was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and driving too fast on the wrong side of the road.
wtaw.com
New Highway Projects For The Bryan/College Station Area As Part Of The State’s Updated Ten Year Transportation Plan
The state of Texas has updated its ten year transportation plan. Of the record $85 billion dollars to be spent statewide, more than $2 billion will be in the Bryan district. Nine projects in Bryan/College Station includes two new improvements. One is widening FM 1179 in Bryan three and a...
KBTX.com
Building and fire violations found due to mold as Aggies move in
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Moving out of your parent’s house as a young adult is exciting and scary, it comes with new lessons and experiences. What should be a day filled with boxes and smiles turned into a nightmare for one group of Aggies. “The girls were so...
Father-son duo equip law enforcement patrol cars with ballistic glass
Family-owned business in Bryan equips the first law enforcement vehicle in the Brazos Valley with bullet-resistant glass.
KBTX.com
E. 29th Street back open following motorcycle crash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - East 29th Street is back open after being closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Our reporter on scene says at least two people were taken to the hospital.
fox44news.com
Stolen truck, drugs discovered during traffic stop
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A traffic stop leads to the discovery of a stolen truck, drugs and an arrest. A Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable deputy was patrolling the 27000 block of Highway 6 in Brazos County at approximately 11 am Wednesday. The deputy saw a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck traveling northbound. The truck had a fraudulent Texas Paper tag as a license plate on the rear bumper.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves The Purchase Of The Former Macy’s Store And Adjoining Parking
The College Station city council unanimously approved spending $7.3 million dollars from the general fund to buy the former Macy’s store and adjoining parking. The vote followed recommendations from city manager Bryan Woods and chief economic development officer Natalie Ruiz to acquire the building to control future development of the property.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on DWI charges Wednesday evening. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the area of Hohlt Park in reference to a hit and run. While en route to the call Officer Bruno observed the suspect vehicle and was able to conduct a traffic stop on it in the 2400 block of North Park Street. The driver was identified as Kevin Joseph Winslow, 43 of Brenham, and was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Winslow was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Responds To Critics Of Moving The Municipal Golf Course To Develop Midtown Park
The Bryan city council’s August 23, 2022 public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget included criticism about moving the municipal golf course to develop the new Midtown Park. The city of Bryan’s chief financial officer, Will Smith, said the old golf course was losing $150,000 to $200,000 dollars...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Holds A Special Meeting Behind Closed Doors
A special meeting of the Bryan city council behind closed doors Monday afternoon lasted almost 90 minutes. No action was taken following the executive session. Mayor Andrew Nelson, when asked by WTAW News what could not wait until the council’s next regular meeting in about two weeks, said that the executive session allows the council to hear from staff and possibly get direction from the council.
KBTX.com
Missing alert canceled for A&M student reported missing
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - University police say the Texas A&M student reported missing is safe. The missing alert has been canceled.
kwhi.com
THE SPECTATOR: THE CITY HAS A MONEY PROBLEM
The City of Brenham has a money problem. The problem is not that the City doesn’t have enough revenue. The problem is the City spends it as fast as it comes in…and the staff and Council members justify it by saying “we have to have this”. Under their proposed budget for the next fiscal year, property tax revenue is increasing over 18%, and overall revenue increases over 10%. That’s an additional $1.7 million in revenue by leaving the tax rate the same as last year and calling it a “zero net revenue budget”. Of course, we all know our property valuations have skyrocketed this past year. And while homestead property is capped at a 10% increase each year, commercial property has no such protection. Hence the 200 and 300% increases in valuation the property in downtown Brenham experienced this year. The valuation of my company’s downtown property almost tripled, which means we will be paying almost three times the tax that we did last year.
KBTX.com
Grimes County woman battling cancer warns of online scams after being hacked
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -A two-time cancer survivor, now battling another bout with cancer is warning others of online scams after losing access to her Facebook page and financial accounts. Shirley Wilcazk shared her medical challenges on social media to raise gas money for trips to her medical appointment. Twice a...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Admits Assaulting the Same Family Member For The Second Time In Six Years
A Bryan man admits assaulting the same family member for the second time in six years. A plea agreement between 38 year old Shamron Johnson and the Brazos County district attorney’s office imposes a 15 year sentence. The punishment covers the assault of a girlfriend in October 2017 and...
