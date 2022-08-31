Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf player Bubba Watson labels potential ban from Masters as "wrong"
LIV Golf player Bubba Watson declared he wouldn't want to be at Augusta National anyway if he was banned from playing in The Masters. As reported by Golf Digest, Watson has told his children that there is a possibility he may not be welcome back at Magnolia Lane due to defecting to the Saudi-backed series.
golfmagic.com
So the PGA Tour DID threaten to ban Japan golfers who play in LIV Golf events
Another day, another crazy LIV Golf rumour comes to light... and this time it involves Japan Golf Tour members. For those of you who have been following our LIV Golf coverage closely in recent weeks, we ask you to cast your mind back several weeks to this “bullying” accusation from Tour pro Berry Henson.
No. 13 NC State hangs on to win at ECU after missed kicks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren watched from the sideline as the late field goal that could have topped his 13th-ranked team sailed wide of the uprights, then offered a fist pump that was far more restrained than jubilant. The Wolfpack had survived — and that was about as positive as anyone clad in red could be about Saturday’s 21-20 win at East Carolina that featured the Pirates missing two critical late kicks. “I think they’re probably more mad than I’m going to be at them right now,” Doeren said of his players. N.C. State went from up 14 in the third quarter to barely hanging on thanks to a pair of plays that weren’t even in its control. The Pirates were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down one, not to mention offer Owen Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled a tying extra point wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run with 2:58 left.
Lucy Li, 19, leads Dana Open, eyes first LPGA victory
She has two wins on the Epson Tour this year, which locked up her 2023 LPGA card. Now Lucy Li has her sights set on her biggest accomplishment to date. Li, 19, shot a 7-under 64 Friday at Highland Meadows Golf Club to get to 10 under and a two-shot lead after 36 holes in Sylvania, Ohio, the Dana Open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High school golf: Lone Peak’s Cooper Jones claims medalist at national tournament
Lone Peak senior Cooper Jones finished first at The Brophy Rodeo National High School Golf Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Friday, shooting a 12-under and helping Lone Peak to a fourth-place team finish.
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour to put international series on back burner (for now)
The PGA Tour is delaying its plans for their previously announced "global series" which would have seen the elite players competing in $25m tournaments so they can concentrate on their Elevated Events, according to ESPN. Mark Schlabach reports that sources familiar with the matter believe the Tour is now going...
Photos: Steph Curry welcomes Michelle Wie West, Collin Morikawa to Underrated Golf finale at TPC Harding Park
While Steph Curry has maintained his place at the top of the pro basketball hierarchy, he continues to forge a larger footprint on the game of golf as well. Curry’s Underrated Golf concluded its first season this week, with the Curry Cup held at pristine TPC Harding Park, site of the 2020 PGA Championship.
NBA・
Comments / 0