Golf

golfmagic.com

LIV Golf player Bubba Watson labels potential ban from Masters as "wrong"

LIV Golf player Bubba Watson declared he wouldn't want to be at Augusta National anyway if he was banned from playing in The Masters. As reported by Golf Digest, Watson has told his children that there is a possibility he may not be welcome back at Magnolia Lane due to defecting to the Saudi-backed series.
golfmagic.com

So the PGA Tour DID threaten to ban Japan golfers who play in LIV Golf events

Another day, another crazy LIV Golf rumour comes to light... and this time it involves Japan Golf Tour members. For those of you who have been following our LIV Golf coverage closely in recent weeks, we ask you to cast your mind back several weeks to this “bullying” accusation from Tour pro Berry Henson.
The Associated Press

No. 13 NC State hangs on to win at ECU after missed kicks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren watched from the sideline as the late field goal that could have topped his 13th-ranked team sailed wide of the uprights, then offered a fist pump that was far more restrained than jubilant. The Wolfpack had survived — and that was about as positive as anyone clad in red could be about Saturday’s 21-20 win at East Carolina that featured the Pirates missing two critical late kicks. “I think they’re probably more mad than I’m going to be at them right now,” Doeren said of his players. N.C. State went from up 14 in the third quarter to barely hanging on thanks to a pair of plays that weren’t even in its control. The Pirates were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down one, not to mention offer Owen Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled a tying extra point wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run with 2:58 left.
GREENVILLE, NC
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour to put international series on back burner (for now)

The PGA Tour is delaying its plans for their previously announced "global series" which would have seen the elite players competing in $25m tournaments so they can concentrate on their Elevated Events, according to ESPN. Mark Schlabach reports that sources familiar with the matter believe the Tour is now going...
