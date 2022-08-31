Read full article on original website
Farm Share distributes groceries to food-insecure Floridians
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Palm Beach County have the opportunity to receive groceries from the state's largest food bank this week. Farm Share, one of Florida's leading food nonprofits, will be distributing food throughout Palm Beach County as early as Tuesday. Those in need will...
Man, 21, dies after hitting pig with his car
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he hit a pig with his car in Jupiter. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Walter Vandiver was driving on Indiantown Road when a pig ran into the road just before 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vandiver...
One suspect in Clematis Street shooting caught hiding under car, another got away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 24-year-old man who was shot on Clematis Street overnight Monday is expected to survive and recover, and one of the two suspects in his shooting is facing unrelated charges. Monday afternoon, Mike Jachles of the West Palm Beach Police Department said the...
Man dead, another in serious condition after shooting during gathering in Indiantown
INDIANTOWN, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead and a second is in serious condition after gunfire erupted during a street gathering that involved 300 people in Indiantown. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred just before midnight Sunday in Booker Park on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Man found guilty for the murder of MMA fighter in 2017
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the death of a mixed marital arts fighter back in 2017. The Palm Beach County Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Roberto Ortiz with three consecutive...
Three cars involved in crash on I-95
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a traffic delay on Monday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., the scene has cleared. A crash on I-95 northbound has left major traffic delays on Monday afternoon.
Unsolved homicide case reaches fifth year; $3,000 reward for information
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2017. Deputies say on Sept. 25, 2017, they responded to a call at 3 p.m. on Davis Road in Lake Worth. When they arrived they saw Giovani Castro, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Port St. Lucie's new, large trash bins bring mixed reactions from residents
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie residents are hoping their trash troubles are coming to an end — with the city’s new waste contractor officially taking over today. However, with a new contractor comes some major changes to trash collection...and some residents are worried...
Gas prices down but still a long way from pre-pandemic levels
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we close out the last holiday of the summer season, drivers enjoyed the lowest gas prices since March, but they’re still higher than they were a year ago. Jorge Bouza is filling up at the West Palm Beach Turnpike Plaza on...
