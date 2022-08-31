ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Farm Share distributes groceries to food-insecure Floridians

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Palm Beach County have the opportunity to receive groceries from the state's largest food bank this week. Farm Share, one of Florida's leading food nonprofits, will be distributing food throughout Palm Beach County as early as Tuesday. Those in need will...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man, 21, dies after hitting pig with his car

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he hit a pig with his car in Jupiter. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Walter Vandiver was driving on Indiantown Road when a pig ran into the road just before 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vandiver...
JUPITER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Jupiter, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
West Palm Beach, FL
Entertainment
cw34.com

Man found guilty for the murder of MMA fighter in 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the death of a mixed marital arts fighter back in 2017. The Palm Beach County Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Roberto Ortiz with three consecutive...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Three cars involved in crash on I-95

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a traffic delay on Monday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., the scene has cleared. A crash on I-95 northbound has left major traffic delays on Monday afternoon.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Unsolved homicide case reaches fifth year; $3,000 reward for information

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2017. Deputies say on Sept. 25, 2017, they responded to a call at 3 p.m. on Davis Road in Lake Worth. When they arrived they saw Giovani Castro, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAKE WORTH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Tyler Cameron

Comments / 0

Community Policy