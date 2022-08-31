Read full article on original website
Belmont County Fair opens with 173 years of history and tradition
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – This is a rebuilding year for the Belmont County Fair after COVID. “A lot of vendors were not able to recuperate from the down time and we’ve had a real struggle bringing a lot of them back,” said Fair Board President Ed Campbell. But speaking of building, a new one […]
Fox 19
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who was hanging out of the passenger door of a car opened fire in Lockland on Aug. 30, court documents say. William McClain, 30, of Colerain shot Eric Jenkins twice in the pelvis on Central Avenue, according to the documents. McClain’s accused of pistol-whipping the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna authorities make two arrests in drug investigation
VIENNA — Two people were arrested Friday morning after the Vienna Police Department served a search warrant at 3101 Sixth Ave. where there was suspected drug actvity, the police department said. Officers found items consistent with the use and distribution of controlled substances, which included an amount of suspected...
WTAP
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna. It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin. 54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.
WTAP
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
whbc.com
New Philly Father Charged in Child’s Hot Car Death
A 19 year old New Philadelphia man is in jail charged with murder in the death of his 1-year old baby. Police say Landon Parrott took the child to the hospital because it was not responsive. The child had been left in a hot car for 5 hours. Police say Parrott eventually told them he left the child in the car on purpose so it did not cause a disturbance in the house. It was 87 degrees outside at the time. Parrott is being held on a quarter of a million dollars bond in the Tuscarawas County jail.
Joshua Gamble charged following wife’s death
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin tells 7NEWS that Joshua Gamble, 37, has been charged with Murder and Tampering With Evidence. The charges follow the death of Joshua Gamble’s wife, Tina Gamble, 57, Sunday night in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. Joshua Gamble is currently placed in the […]
wtuz.com
Jane Clay Steps Away After Decades of Service
Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-time behind-the-scenes staple of the Tuscarawas County commissioners has stepped away after nearly four decades of service. Jane Clay’s official retirement took effect on August 31st, leaving her role as the commissioners’ executive assistant, as well as park coordinator. Commissioner Chris Abbuhl,...
WTOV 9
For many, Labor Day means little rest
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — While most people have the Labor Day holiday off, some don't. More than 40% of businesses stay open and have people on the clock. But there’s a bigger reason for some. "Because there’s also still emergencies going on,” explained Captain Kathi Meadows with TEMs...
Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County
LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
WTRF
Lane restrictions on Route 2 in Weirton Tuesday
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Beginning Tuesday, a portion of Route 2 in Weirton on Main Street will be restricted to one lane. This is so crews can make repairs to a gas line. Crews will do the maintenance between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow. Flaggers will maintain traffic, and drivers...
17 years later, officials still seek answers in local death investigation
On August 30, 2005, Michael Williams was tragically beaten in his car 30 feet from his home.
Your Radio Place
UPDATE: 3 Suspects remain on the loose after crashing a stolen vehicle in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Patrol is continuing its search for 3 males reportedly involved in the crash of a stolen vehicle today on Hickle Road, near Banner, North of 146 and West of 821 west of the old Shenandoah riding club. The...
At least 2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Sugarcreek Township
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — At least two people were hurt in a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle late Sunday afternoon, according Sugarcreek Township dispatchers. >>RELATED: Overturned semi crash on NB I-75 at SR-4 sends at least 1 person to hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of Wagner Road at...
Your Radio Place
Military Homecoming Celebration at The Guernsey County Fair
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — There will be a Military Homecoming Celebration at the Guernsey County Fair on Tuesday, September 13th, from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Combs Pavilion behind the grandstand. The event is open to the public but all currently serving members of our military and veterans are especially encouraged to attend so that they may be celebrated, recognized, and thanked for their service. There will also be a swearing-in ceremony of local future service members during the event. Free refreshments will be served following the event. ***As Tuesday, September 13th, is Military and Veterans Day at the Guernsey County Fair, all currently serving and veterans will be admitted free of charge to the fairgrounds all day long by simply showing proof of service such as a military ID, DD 214, VA health care card, Ohio driver’s license with military/veteran status, or other documentation at any of the fairground gates.
WTOV 9
Historic Fort Steuben officials turn attention to fall activities and beyond
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Historic Fort Steuben was scheduled to have its last summer concert of the season on Labor Day, but with the weather conditions and a health issue of one of the band members, it had to cancel. Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said it will reschedule and are...
Ohio crash kills 1, 3 others injured including 2-year-old
A crash in Monroe County has taken the life of a 20-year-old. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 78 near milepost 32 in Salem Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a 2010 Chevrolet Colbat was traveling west on State Route 78 when the driver traveled left of center and […]
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
Richmond Police Officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support, department says
RICHMOND — Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, who was shot and wounded during a traffic stop earlier this month will be taken off of life support today, according to a release from the department. In a release, the department said despite efforts from doctors at Miami Valley Hospital, Burton’s...
Comments / 1