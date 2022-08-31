ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Pfizer asks state for increase in groundwater for facility cooling

PORTAGE, Mich. — Pfizer requested a large increase in groundwater use Monday to assist with cooling its facility. The pharmaceutical corporation in Portage proposed an increase of 4.3 million gallons per day, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE. The increase will...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Summer tourism seasons winds down in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The unofficial end of summer brought a big weekend for tourism across west Michigan. Despite gloomy weather, the city of South Haven saw thousands of visitors during Labor Day weekend. Local business owners pointed to encouraging signs of a strong summer tourism season. Plan ahead:...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

