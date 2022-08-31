BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO