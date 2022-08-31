ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Hope Mills teen killed by Greensboro police officer during traffic stop, family says

By Gilbert Baez, WRAL Fayetteville reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope Mills, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Obituaries
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

1 injured in Raleigh shooting that stemmed from gas station fight, police say

Raleigh, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting on Lake Boone Trail near Interstate 440. An official with the Raleigh Police Department said there was an interaction between two people at the Circle K on Lake Boone Trail. The shooting happened near the overpass, but was connected to the earlier gas station altercation police said.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Obituary#Police#Violent Crime
WRAL News

One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting near I-440

Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

One dies in Raleigh motorcycle crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A person died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WRAL News

Foodie news: All day cafe and beer bar to open in Durham

Raleigh, N.C. — Ok. Someone has been reading my diary again. Glenn Gillen brought it to my attention thanks to a feature he saw in Eaters Carolina that any day now, Durham will be home to an all-day cafe and beer bar - coffee in the morning and beer in the afternoon. The Daily Beer Bar will bring life back to the spot once occupied by Talk of the Town at 108 East Main St. The concept is the dream of beer writer and bartender John Paradiso and his wife Rosa. As noted in Eaters, it will function as a coffee shop in the morning with hot and cold drinks served by Yonder Coffee in Raleigh and pastries from local bakeries. At lunchtime, things will switch to more of a deli vibe with “a simple sandwich and salad menu.” And the day will close out with an array of beer and wine. Read the feature in Eater here and visit them on Instagram for progress and announcements here.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy