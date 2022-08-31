Hope Mills teen killed by Greensboro police officer during traffic stop, family says

Read full article on original website
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
Person fatally shot by Fayetteville police officer, police to hold news conference
Fayetteville, N.C. — One person is dead after a Friday night shooting involving a Fayetteville police officer. Police said an officer shot a person after a call went out at 7:39 p.m. Friday at Hickory View Court near Cross Pointe Drive. Fayetteville police are planning to hold a news...
Man armed with 2 knives shot, killed by Fayetteville police officers
Fayetteville, N.C. — One person is dead after a Friday night shooting involving Fayetteville police officers. Police said the officers shot a person after a call went out at 7:39 p.m. Friday at Hickory View Court near Cross Pointe Drive. Police said when they arrived on scene officers found...
'I just left with my purse, my child and my charger': Moore County standoff comes to an end
Carthage, N.C. — A standoff in Moore County has come to an end. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. "I just left with my purse, my child and my charger," neighbor Katie Surratt said.
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
1 injured in Raleigh shooting that stemmed from gas station fight, police say
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting on Lake Boone Trail near Interstate 440. An official with the Raleigh Police Department said there was an interaction between two people at the Circle K on Lake Boone Trail. The shooting happened near the overpass, but was connected to the earlier gas station altercation police said.
Body in 'advanced stages of decomposition' found behind dumpster in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police officers found a body in "advanced stages of decomposition" behind a dumpster on Raeford Road on Saturday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers say they found the body of a dead man on the 7700 block. The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification....
Southern Pines police investigating disturbance at mobile home park
Carthage, N.C. — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public to avoid the area near the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park. Police are investigating a disturbance on Friday night at the mobile home park located at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Authorities said no deputies have been...
One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting near I-440
Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
One dies in Raleigh motorcycle crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A person died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
UNC dorm the target of multiple break-ins, larceny reports
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A string of break-ins and thefts at a UNC dorm has police alerting the campus community. Hinton James Residence Hall has had three reports of breaking and/or entering or larceny between Aug. 26 and Thursday. UNC police sent out a crime alert about the reports...
Apex man killed in Atlantic Beach, police believe he witnessed burglary
Atlantic Beach, N.C. — A man from Apex was killed while visiting Atlantic Beach this week, according to police. According to The Atlantic Beach Police Department, investigators believe the man stumbled across a burglary and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. "It appears to be...
Man sentenced to six years for hitting, killing 4-year-old Holly Springs boy
Holly Springs, N.C. — The parents of a 4-year-old young Holly Springs boy killed by a driver spoke directly to the man behind the wheel in a Wake County courtroom on Friday morning. Owen Schroeder and other children were playing in their Holly Springs neighborhood on Carolina Towne Lane...
'Nobody deserves this': Church family looks for comfort as 12-year-old boy remains in coma after hit-and-run
Moore County, N.C. — Twelve-year-old Tyler Mabe remains at UNC hospital with numerous injuries, including a brain injury and broken ribs, after being the victim in a hit-and-run. On Wednesday night, the search continues for the driver who struck him and took off just outside of Robbins in Moore...
Foodie news: All day cafe and beer bar to open in Durham
Raleigh, N.C. — Ok. Someone has been reading my diary again. Glenn Gillen brought it to my attention thanks to a feature he saw in Eaters Carolina that any day now, Durham will be home to an all-day cafe and beer bar - coffee in the morning and beer in the afternoon. The Daily Beer Bar will bring life back to the spot once occupied by Talk of the Town at 108 East Main St. The concept is the dream of beer writer and bartender John Paradiso and his wife Rosa. As noted in Eaters, it will function as a coffee shop in the morning with hot and cold drinks served by Yonder Coffee in Raleigh and pastries from local bakeries. At lunchtime, things will switch to more of a deli vibe with “a simple sandwich and salad menu.” And the day will close out with an array of beer and wine. Read the feature in Eater here and visit them on Instagram for progress and announcements here.
Two women charged with second-degree murder; 3-year-old died of Fentanyl overdose
Sanford, N.C. — Two Sanford women face charges of second-degree murder after the death of a 3-year-old child. Police were called to Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford on April 2, where they found the child had died. Autopsy results revealed the cause of death was "Fentanyl intoxication," or an overdose.
Hillside, Dudley game called at halftime after multiple fights, minor injuries reported
Greensboro, N.C. — The annual non-conference rivalry game between the Dudley Panthers and Hillside Hornets was called at halftime due to an altercation outside the stadium. With Hillside leading 15-8 at halftime, fans were asked to leave the stadium due to the incident. According to school officials, Hillside will receive the win for the contest.
GoRaleigh wanted to expand bus service, instead a driver shortage has left some riders stranded
Raleigh, N.C. — The shortage of bus drivers is forcing GoRaleigh to cut back on service. The transit system currently operates about 1,000 trips a day and hauls about 350,000 riders every month. But lately, there have been more missed trips with the riders stranded at the bus stop.
Triangle congressional candidates Hines, Nickel tangle over qualifications, community connection
Raleigh, N.C. — A pair of North Carolina candidates are taking aim at one another’s qualifications for office, each arguing that their opponent’s ties to the community aren’t enough to represent voters in what is expected to be one of the most competitive congressional races this year.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
Cary, N.C. — Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it's not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation's safety. Greenwood Forest...
