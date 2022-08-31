ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

Beloved head coach for the West Boca 9U All-Stars passes away

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars, who proudly represented Palm Beach County at the Cal Ripken World Series over the summer, are in mourning. Their beloved head coach Nick Maddaloni, who was the president of the West Boca Youth Baseball Organization, passed away suddenly on Thursday, the day before his 39th birthday.
cbs12.com

Tracking two named storms in the tropics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We are continuing to watch Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl in the Atlantic. Danielle is a weak hurricane with 75 mph winds. AS it continues to move north it will likely weaken to a tropical storm later this wee, before it eventually becomes post-tropical this weekend. It wills tay out to sea in the northern Atlantic.
Click10.com

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
cbs12.com

Big night for Santaluces, Newman & Pahokee on the Friday Night Blitz

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Santaluces continued an impressive start to the season by beating the Boynton Beach Tigers on Friday night to improve to 2-0. Cardinal Newman flashed their deep talent once again at American Heritage Delray, while Pahokee gave it all they had late against Benjamin.
BOCANEWSNOW

Driver Slams Car Into Whisper Walk Gate, Social Media Reaction Is Concerning

You Won’t Believe What Someone Posted… BY: COMMUNITY SAFETY TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A car slammed into the gate at Whisper Walk off Lyons Road mid-day Sunday. There were no serious injuries. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics responded. There was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon to South Florida: Death by Pizza with Detroit-style pies, Stalk & Spade with meatless menu

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up is expected to begin slinging Detroit-style pies this October out of a new brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach, on the corner of Northeast Second Street and South Federal Highway. Early ...
NBC Miami

6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key

No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
daystech.org

West Palm Beach for kids, adults, escape rooms

Your pores and skin is on fireplace, sweat is operating down your again, and your deodorant is in a dropping battle. We have arrived at that five- or six-week interval the place even die-hard, heat-loving Floridians wonder if they will ever cease sweating, or that seatbelt might be used as a branding iron, or a mesh tank prime is work-appropriate.
cbs12.com

Farm Share distributes groceries to food-insecure Floridians

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Palm Beach County have the opportunity to receive groceries from the state's largest food bank this week. Farm Share, one of Florida's leading food nonprofits, will be distributing food throughout Palm Beach County as early as Tuesday. Those in need will...
Click10.com

Pedestrian run over outside Pembroke Pines movie theater

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A shocking scene was caught on camera Saturday night in Pembroke Pines. Onlookers observed a driver run over a pedestrian after she fell in the parking lot of the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 movie theater. Police say people were running out of the theater located...
sflcn.com

Third Place Coffee Lounge Brings a New Aroma to Boca

BOCA RATON – Community-inspired, based, and driven, Third Place Coffee Lounge is committed to delivering the ultimate coffee experience. This National Coffee Day (September 29th) and International Coffee Day, (October 1st) find your place at The Third Place. Third Place Coffee Lounge is bringing a new aroma to Boca...
TravelPulse

Club Med Sells Its Florida Property in Port St. Lucie

Club Med this weekend confirmed the rumors and speculation that swirled for months – it is selling its Club Med Sandpiper Bay property in Port St. Lucie on Florida’s east coast, roughly halfway between Daytona and Miami. According to a release, the new owners are Altitude International Holdings,...
