Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

3 American Bullies stolen from Raytown animal shelter

We are just a week away from the kickoff of another Chiefs football season, as the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Grandpa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grandpa is 11 years old. He has been with us for a year. Overall Temperament - He is loving and affectionate and very sweet. Good with - He should be in a home with no cats, but he is good with kids! He is selective with his doggie friends so slow intros are needed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Independence Center, no injuries reported

Families squeeze in a last day of fun at Shawnee Mission Lake Marina on Labor Day. The marina at Shawnee Mission Lake stayed busy on its last day of the summer season. The facility will undergo a $1.6 million project over the winter.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures 1 on Labor Day

Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in Independence. She was at SantaCaliGon Days exactly one year ago when four people were shot and survived.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

One rescued following multiple-alarm fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was rescued from a multiple-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building, but has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence Police issue silver alert

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department has issues a silver alert for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe. Police said he was last seen at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning and left his home on foot in the area of 39th and Crane St. Scafe was traveling in an unknown direction....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

‘Cannoli Mobile’ stolen from Jasper’s parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s iconic Italian restaurants was the target of criminal activity on Sunday. The Cannoli Mobile was stolen from Jasper’s parking lot at 103rd and State Line Road. Jasper Mirabile said the van was stolen at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Person watching car doing donuts in parking struck and killed, driver in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot. The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs Kingdom pumped as season is just one week away

Partly sunny skies with daytime highs in the lower 80s will be common with a few local areas between 85-87°. Bike for the Brain to benefit programs spreading awareness of mental health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Back to School pop-up shop assists families in need

Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants.
KANSAS CITY, MO

