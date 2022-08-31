ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, VA

Brunswicktimes Gazette

Brunswick County showcased at Municipal Business League meeting

Recently Mrs. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds attended the Annual Meeting of the Metropolitan Business League at the Boathouse at Sunday Park in Midlothian, Virginia. During the meeting, Brunswick County was showcased as the newest MBL location, as they expand and establish their footprint in rural Southside Virginia. Since January, our county...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's historic Village View undergoing renovations

On Dec. 15, 1791, Congress ratified the Bill of Rights and added it to the Constitution of the United States. Around that timeframe, the Village View Mansion House was constructed in Greensville County. Both stand today. The historic building dates back to the 1790s but is the centerpiece of a...
EMPORIA, VA
Business
cbs19news

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Broadband ceremony brings great hope in Southside Virginia

DISPUTANTA — Aug. 5 was a red-letter day for Prince George Electric Cooperative, its RURALBAND subsidiary and especially for a longtime co-op member, Dr. Dale Cupp. That was the day that RURALBAND brought high-speed internet fiber service for the first time to his rural veterinary practice, Cabin Point Veterinary Hospital & Equine Service, a mile down a gravel road in Disputanta.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia ginseng harvest season begins Sept. 1

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announces that wild ginseng harvest season begins on Sept. 1. Wild American ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia, and VDACS is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest...
VIRGINIA STATE
Watchful Eye

VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September

Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

NeverQuit a life changer for Moseley at Emporia's TopHand Foundation

Jarratt resident Jeff Richardson first introduced his #NeverQuit fitness program at Emporia’s TopHand Foundation when it moved to its current facility at West Atlantic Street in 2018. Since its inception, the program has inspired dozens of people and created many inspirational stories, and one of those stories is Abby...
EMPORIA, VA
WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Brunswicktimes Gazette

From the Desk of Senator Frank Ruff

Did you hear about the new policy in California? The government will allow no new gasoline powered cars or trucks to be sold in the state after 2035. I’m glad California is a long way away! Wait, while the Democrat Party had complete control of state government in 2020 and 2021, they passed a little bill that requires Virginia’s emission rules to match those set by an unelected California government board. As passed, Virginia surrendered our legislative authority to the California Air Resources Board.
CALIFORNIA STATE

