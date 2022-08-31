Read full article on original website
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Brunswick County showcased at Municipal Business League meeting
Recently Mrs. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds attended the Annual Meeting of the Metropolitan Business League at the Boathouse at Sunday Park in Midlothian, Virginia. During the meeting, Brunswick County was showcased as the newest MBL location, as they expand and establish their footprint in rural Southside Virginia. Since January, our county...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia's historic Village View undergoing renovations
On Dec. 15, 1791, Congress ratified the Bill of Rights and added it to the Constitution of the United States. Around that timeframe, the Village View Mansion House was constructed in Greensville County. Both stand today. The historic building dates back to the 1790s but is the centerpiece of a...
cbs19news
Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia
RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Broadband ceremony brings great hope in Southside Virginia
DISPUTANTA — Aug. 5 was a red-letter day for Prince George Electric Cooperative, its RURALBAND subsidiary and especially for a longtime co-op member, Dr. Dale Cupp. That was the day that RURALBAND brought high-speed internet fiber service for the first time to his rural veterinary practice, Cabin Point Veterinary Hospital & Equine Service, a mile down a gravel road in Disputanta.
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin administration to move forward with plan to withdraw from greenhouse gas initiative
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The administration of Governor Glenn Youngkin says it is moving forward with plans to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. But supporters of the effort to address climate change are saying not so fast. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) requires utilities that generate...
Virginia ABC stores announce holiday hours for Labor Day
ABC stores announced on Friday that all Virginia stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday September 5 in observance of Labor Day.
WSET
Labor Day holiday impacts Virginia ABC store hours, 'Mini Monday' promotion
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Stores will be open during normal hours on the Saturday and Sunday preceding the holiday. Due to the holiday, Virginia ABC said Mini...
A mold outbreak in a Henrico apartment could cost this family over $50,000
When Henrico resident Benefa Anning left her apartment for the night, she couldn't believe how different her home looked when she and her family returned the next day.
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
Augusta Free Press
Virginia ginseng harvest season begins Sept. 1
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announces that wild ginseng harvest season begins on Sept. 1. Wild American ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia, and VDACS is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest...
VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September
Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
NeverQuit a life changer for Moseley at Emporia's TopHand Foundation
Jarratt resident Jeff Richardson first introduced his #NeverQuit fitness program at Emporia’s TopHand Foundation when it moved to its current facility at West Atlantic Street in 2018. Since its inception, the program has inspired dozens of people and created many inspirational stories, and one of those stories is Abby...
'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law
FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
Virginia law enforcement to increase checkpoints over Labor Day weekend
Throughout Labor Day weekend and the 2022 holiday season, law enforcement will place a special focus on deterring drunk drivers and preventing alcohol-related crashes.
Eviction moratorium ending causes spike in homelessness in Virginia
According to local agencies, the eviction moratorium that ended in June has caused homelessness to rise in our area.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
From the Desk of Senator Frank Ruff
Did you hear about the new policy in California? The government will allow no new gasoline powered cars or trucks to be sold in the state after 2035. I’m glad California is a long way away! Wait, while the Democrat Party had complete control of state government in 2020 and 2021, they passed a little bill that requires Virginia’s emission rules to match those set by an unelected California government board. As passed, Virginia surrendered our legislative authority to the California Air Resources Board.
