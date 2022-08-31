Read full article on original website
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash
The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six, including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail. But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.Read it at Daily Mail
The woman whose home was destroyed in Anne Heche's fatal car crash reacts to news of the actress' death: 'I'm sending love to everybody involved'
Lynne Mishele posted a video message reacting to the death of Anne Heche. Her Mar Vista home was destroyed by the car crash that killed the actress.
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home
27-year-old Ronnetta Faye Martian is well-loved by her family. On Monday, August 1, 2022, Ronnetta was seen at 5:12 pm with two men in Lancaster, California. She was last heard from at 5:33 pm that day. Later the same evening, her car, a red Nissan Altima, was found on fire in the 3700 block of West 111th Street in Inglewood, California. Her sister, Chantsee, told CBSLA that the car had been set on fire using fireworks.
California Mom Found Dead With Her Throat Slashed After Failing To Show Up To Family Dinner
It had seemed like Katherine “Kit” Mordick’s very own happily ever after. Kit met her future husband, Gregory Mordick, at California’s Disneyland, where they both worked at the “It’s A Small World" attraction. The gentle, quiet guy — who taled of his college degree...
Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’
The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son
A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home
A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will
Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is requesting control over her estate after the actress died without a will.Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALSThe tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.On Wednesday, August 31, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles...
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
The Voice star’s agony after losing six relatives including three children in horror church blaze that left 41 dead
A CHILD star from The Voice Kids has revealed her agony over losing relatives in a horror church blaze that killed 41 people. Miretya Emad told her social media followers that the fire at the Coptic Christian Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba neighbourhood of Giza killed six of her family members, including three young children, on August 12.
Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California
A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
Major update after woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband who left chilling note for their kids
A MAN has been found guilty of raping and holding his ex-wife captive for two days, according to a jury. Trevor Summers, 45, kidnapped mom-of-five Alisa Mathewson in Florida in 2017 while they were divorcing after 16 years of marriage. He was accused of tying Mathewson to the bed with...
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
Courtney Tailor Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend, Family Says She Deserves Life
Back in April, we reported on the stabbing of Christian Obsumeli. The 27-year-old passed away from the injuries which were brought on by his girlfriend, OnlyFans model, Courtney Tailor. Although the fatality happened months ago, Courtney has just now been apprehended for her heinous actions. A few days ago, the...
Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day
A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
Canadian Toddler Found Next to Body of Dead Father in Mexico Vacation Rental
A Canadian tourist has been found dead next to his sobbing 5-year-old son in a Mexican vacation rental, police said. The wife of John Poulson, 44, hadn’t heard from him since Aug. 7, Mexico News Daily reported. So, she asked the neighbor to go check on him inside the home north of Puerto Vallarta in the Vilanova subdivision, cops said. When officers arrived, the stench inside the home was horrific, authorities said. The air conditioning was running, but the lights were shut off, and the boy was found next to the body of his father. The family is still left with questions, as no cause of death or further details have been revealed about the mystery death. The boy is reportedly now in the care of the neighbor while he awaits the arrival of relatives. Read it at Mexico News Daily
Woman found dead in her bed ‘with facial injuries’ had called cops to her house a month ago as detectives return to find rooms covered in blood
A woman found dead in her bed with significant facial injuries had called police to her home a month ago with detectives now returning to the house to investigate her 'suspicious' death. Queensland Police confirmed it was speaking to the 56-year-old woman's defacto partner, 58, after her body was found...
Mystery of driver POISONED by napkin left in car door handle who suffered terrifying symptoms from ‘unknown substance’
A WOMAN was rushed to hospital after being poisoned by a napkin that was mysteriously left wedged in her car door. Erin Mims recalled thinking that her husband was playing a joke on her when she saw the tissue - but touching it resulted in a six-hour trip to the emergency room.
