thurstontalk.com
Lincoln Creek Lumber Gives Back to the Community Through Charitable Sponsorships and Donations
Our community thrives through the support of selfless community members and charitable business owners alike. As a long-standing organization in the community, Lincoln Creek Lumber is proud to contribute to local organizations to help them make a difference in our towns and lives. They gladly accept donation applications from local nonprofits and organizations as long as they are not political or religious in nature.
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the last days of summer with Pierce County Parks
Pierce County press release. This September, Pierce County Parks offers free community events that the whole family can enjoy. Pierce County Parks invites you to the 13th annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center in Parkland. Kids of all ages...
thurstontalk.com
2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
Chronicle
Tenino Railroad Day to Feature Renovated 1923 Caboose, Music and More
The first Tenino Railroad Day is coming up on Sept. 17 and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will signal the reopening of a caboose at the Tenino Depot Museum. The caboose has been completely rebuilt from the ground up in a two-year renovation process undertaken by Don Bowman, of Olympia, and Jan Wigley, of Centralia.
The Suburban Times
Let’s Talk About JBLM & the 149th St. Encampment
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. If you follow me on social media, you have seen my posts engaging with the Pierce County community living, working, and playing on our military base. One organization that I have become very familiar with is the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB). Many of the 5th SFAB’s members live in and contribute to the Parkland, Midland, and Spanaway communities.
thurstontalk.com
Red Lantern Asian Fusion Brings the Flavors of the East to Yelm
Seriously, there is nothing better than pad Thai on a Friday night. Or any night. Maybe you’re craving crab ragoons or mi quang. You can get all your favorite Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese dishes at Red Lantern Asian Fusion in Yelm. Tiffany Lin moved to the US in 2000...
Chronicle
Peter Abbarno Commentary: Tour of Homeless Camp Offers More Proof Washington Is Failing Residents
The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of local information about substance abuse, illegal drug trafficking and the impact drugs have on families, crime and homelessness. We are bombarded by the national media about the crisis at the border and the drugs making their way into every...
Chronicle
‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia
An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
q13fox.com
Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
Chronicle
In Focus: Thousands of Shoppers Visit Hundreds of Vendors at Packwood Flea Market
The Packwood Flea Market extends through Monday in the East Lewis County town. Thousands of shoppers hunted for deals amid hundreds of vendors while Chronicle reporter Isabel Vander Stoep and photographer Jared Wenzelburger stopped by on Saturday. The next flea market is held on Memorial Day weekend.
Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch
SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
KING-5
'Substandard and dangerous': Lawsuit alleges state's Rainier School unsafe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people with developmental disabilities and the Seattle-based advocacy group Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a lawsuit Friday against Washington state for allegedly operating the Rainier School in Pierce County in a manner that continuously puts the residents there in peril of harm, neglect and death.
Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
Parents: Think before you post back-to-school photos
As school starts again for children across the state, the Puyallup Police Department has a reminder for parents posting photos of their young ones on social media. Parents should remember not to reveal personal information about their children in photos. Information like a school’s name, grade, age, teacher and more...
The Suburban Times
PLU academic programs restructured into four distinct colleges
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. A long-planned academic restructure is being implemented that organizes Pacific Lutheran University’s academic programs into four colleges: the College of Health Professions; the College of Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Social Sciences; the College of Natural Sciences; and the College of Professional Studies. “We’re very grateful...
KIMA TV
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
One person fatally shot by officer at Federal Way Transit Center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Federal Way. The shooting happened at the Federal Way Transit Center at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Federal Way police were called to a disturbance on a bus at the transit center, according to South Sound News.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Lewis County Coroner's Jury Formed as Man Confesses to Killing Logger in 1952
A Lewis County coroner’s jury — a now rarely used type of jury similar in nature to a grand jury summoned by a coroner to assist in determining a cause of death — was reported as being still undecided on Sept. 3, 1952, following the jury’s second three-hour meeting. The coroner’s jury had been called to determine whether a criminal act had led to the death of a 50-year-old Toledo logger named Edward Sleski.
