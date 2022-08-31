Read full article on original website
NME
Jessi announces upcoming European tour dates
08 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall. Earlier this year, Jessi released the digital single ‘Zoom’, which soon spawned a viral TikTok dance challenge. She also teamed up with singer Psy on the track ‘Ganji’ from his ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’, which arrived in April.
NME
Are Suede playing a secret London show tonight?
Suede are rumoured to be performing an intimate secret gig in London tonight. The band, who are due to release their ninth album ‘Autofiction’ on September 16, appear to have been pictured loading their live gear into the 300-capacity Moth Club in Hackney today (September 5). You can...
NME
Rina Sawayama announces 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour dates
Rina Sawayama has announced her debut tour of Australia and New Zealand, locking in a slew of dates for 2023. The British-Japanese pop sensation kicks off proceedings on January 9 in Auckalnd’s Powerstation. From there, she’ll head over to Australia for shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. All...
NME
Sam Fender announces new ‘Live From Finsbury Park’ album, shares ‘Getting Started’ performance
Sam Fender has announced a new live album that captures his huge headline show at Finsbury Park this summer. ‘Live From Finsbury Park’ is due for release as a standalone double coloured vinyl on December 9 via Polydor. The collection will also be available via streaming platforms as well as on a ‘Live Deluxe Edition’ of Fender’s second record, last year’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’.
NME
Kelly Lee Owens announces Australian tour for next month
Kelly Lee Owens has announced she’ll return to Australia next month, playing a trio of east coast dates in support of her most recent album, ‘LP.8’. The Welsh producer will kick off the run at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on October 20, heading to the Metro Theatre in Sydney the following evening. For both of those shows, support will come from Juno Mamba.
NME
JK-47 announces ‘Revision For Regrowth’ album launch tour
JK-47 has announced an Australian tour that will kick off next month in support of the Bundjalung rapper’s forthcoming second album, ‘Revision For Regrowth’. The run of dates will kick off on October 21 in Adelaide, continuing along to Sydney, Fremantle and Melbourne before wrapping up on November 5 in Brisbane. See dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale this Thursday (September 8) at 1pm AEST, with a pre-sale you can register for here kicking off a day earlier.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 5 September 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz & KhakiKid
Last week the indomitable Arctic Monkeys released ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, their first single since 2018 full-length ‘Tranquility Hotel Base & Casino’. The release – given the five-star treatment here at NME – arrives hot on the heels of their momentous third headlining performance at Reading & Leeds, following a string of shows around Europe.
NME
Robbie Williams on Damon Albarn, Morrissey and the dark side of Take That: “I have a cannon-full of quotes”
Robbie Williams is naked. He is literally naked, lying in crumpled white sheets in the bedroom of an Ibiza villa, stuffing his face with Pringles, and he is figuratively naked – as in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition: “devoid of concealment or disguise”. When it comes to Robbie, who is Zooming NME mid-holiday, this means stunningly unguarded quotes about the dark side of boybandom, the lowest point in his career and, of course, the masturbatory habits of his ‘90s rivals.
NME
BRIT Awards announce date for 2023 ceremony
Details of next year’s BRIT Awards have been announced with the event set to be staged for the first time on a Saturday. The bash will be held on February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV again for the 30th year. Award organisers also...
NME
Two Door Cinema Club cancel European tour as Kevin Baird battles “incurable autoimmune disease”
Two Door Cinema Club have cancelled their upcoming European headline tour due to the health of bassist Kevin Baird. The band shared the news on social media via a message from Baird which explained that he had been receiving treatment for an “incurable autoimmune disease”. “I’ve loved every...
