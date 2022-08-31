JK-47 has announced an Australian tour that will kick off next month in support of the Bundjalung rapper’s forthcoming second album, ‘Revision For Regrowth’. The run of dates will kick off on October 21 in Adelaide, continuing along to Sydney, Fremantle and Melbourne before wrapping up on November 5 in Brisbane. See dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale this Thursday (September 8) at 1pm AEST, with a pre-sale you can register for here kicking off a day earlier.

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO