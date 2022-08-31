Danny Leroy Ball, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Danny was born January 31, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Arthur I. Ball and Bonnie May Rapp Ball. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On January 18, 1987, he married Carol Lee Griggs in Las Vegas, Nevada. Danny and Carol made their home in Idaho Falls, where Danny owned and operated his own truck and worked for Idaho Asphalt. He was a member of Eagles for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Hot Rods, good Scotch, camping, and was a loving family man! Danny is survived by his wife, Carol Lee Ball of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lisa (Joe Felde) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Darrell (Shannon) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, DaNae (Dana Hennis) Ware of Kuna, ID; son, Jason (Tammy) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Darin (Kim) Beasley of Winchendon, MA; sister, Diane (Mark) Schwartzenberger of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Doug (Liza) Ball of Ammon, ID; 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Bonnie Ball; sister, Deawn Marshall; son, Jason Deway; grandsons, Jeff Felde and Kyle Summers. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park. A gathering will be held after the service from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge (635 Hemmert Avenue). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Danny 1/31/1949 - 8/27/2022Leroy Ball.

