Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Prosecutor: Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder for shooting death of 23-year-old
IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney has charged 41-year-old Mark Jason Bent of Pocatello with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man on September 3, 2022. The identification of the victim will be released at the discretion of the coroner upon proper notification of next of kin. Bent will have an initial appearance on the charge on September 6, 2022, at the Bonneville County Courthouse. A preliminary hearing on the charge will be scheduled at that time.
Post Register
Pocatello man charged in Idaho Falls homicide
A Pocatello man has been charged with the Saturday murder of a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man. Mark Jason Bent, 41, was arrested in Idaho Falls shortly after the murder which was reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an Idaho Falls Police news release.
Post Register
Concordia developers to hold public meeting
Concordia Development Group (CDG), the company that requested and were granted annexation by the City of Blackfoot in March, will hold a public meeting at the end of this month to discuss their upcoming manufactured housing development in the Groveland area, hear any possible concerns from the public and answer questions. The target date for this meeting is Sept. 23.
Post Register
Eastern Idaho State Fair packs in big crowds
BLACKFOOT -- Long lines, packed stands and parking areas near the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds filled with vehicles were a common sight during the opening weekend of the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair. Attendees braved hot weather to go to the fair during the long Labor Day weekend. Andy Grammer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Ball, Danny
Danny Leroy Ball, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Danny was born January 31, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Arthur I. Ball and Bonnie May Rapp Ball. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On January 18, 1987, he married Carol Lee Griggs in Las Vegas, Nevada. Danny and Carol made their home in Idaho Falls, where Danny owned and operated his own truck and worked for Idaho Asphalt. He was a member of Eagles for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Hot Rods, good Scotch, camping, and was a loving family man! Danny is survived by his wife, Carol Lee Ball of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lisa (Joe Felde) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Darrell (Shannon) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, DaNae (Dana Hennis) Ware of Kuna, ID; son, Jason (Tammy) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Darin (Kim) Beasley of Winchendon, MA; sister, Diane (Mark) Schwartzenberger of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Doug (Liza) Ball of Ammon, ID; 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Bonnie Ball; sister, Deawn Marshall; son, Jason Deway; grandsons, Jeff Felde and Kyle Summers. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park. A gathering will be held after the service from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge (635 Hemmert Avenue). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Danny 1/31/1949 - 8/27/2022Leroy Ball.
Post Register
Seven local teachers honored for their inspiring efforts
Two local businesses in Idaho Falls, Murdock Manwaring Company and Taylor Mountain Mortgage, combined efforts to honor seven local teachers for their dedication and passion for teaching. In a matter of weeks, the companies set out to find five educators through a social media post, asking the public to nominate...
Post Register
Blackfoot finishes strong in win against Madison
REXBURG — It seemed as though both the Blackfoot Broncos and the Madison Bobcats were going into halftime tied in Friday’s prep football matchup. But it was a strong finish by Blackfoot that proved the difference in a 31-14 Broncos victory.
Post Register
Accountable To You
There was an error in the Democratic column by Miranda Marquit, Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee chair, which appeared Friday, Sept. 2. Marquit said she was looking at withholding tables instead of tax tables, resulting in incorrect tax calculations, and when figuring in the Idaho standard deduction, plus the $5,000 exemption, the flat tax would presumably result in lower taxes in the bracket used for her comparison.
Comments / 0