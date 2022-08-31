Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Local sickle cell patient shares story, urges people to sign up to donate blood
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is urging people to donate. According to the American Red Cross, sickle cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. Tiffani Jackson, a local journalist with the State Journal-Register, is one of those...
foxillinois.com
Local restaurants take bold steps to retain employees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's been a major shift in the workforce. The pandemic lead people to re-evaluate their careers, and that's left restaurant owners desperately searching for help. As businesses fight for prospective employees, restaurant owners like Emily Lewis are trying to lure people with higher wages. "Since...
wmay.com
Funeral Home Operator Seeks Liquor License, But Alderman Opposes Request
A Springfield funeral home operator is still pressing for the city to grant her a liquor license… but the alderman for her ward continues to oppose the request. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services on East Washington, and is expanding the business to include an adjacent reception hall and community center. Davis would like to be able to serve alcohol during receptions and other events at the facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposes granting the license, saying the neighborhood has been hit by pop-up parties and other problems, and adding another liquor establishment to the area could just add to those problems.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Springfield High School Band to perform at Busch Stadium
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield High School Marching Senators performed at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game this past weekend at Busch Stadium. Instrumental Music Instructor, Lucy Boucher says this event is something the students have worked extremely hard for. “Students are excited about that. They are ready to get...
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Jacksonville was found dead in his car Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the 42-year-old man was found near the Lost Bridge Trail near Interstate 55. Allmon pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am. The coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday. The incident is […]
wmay.com
Juvenile Wounded In Springfield Shooting
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded a juvenile Friday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Pope and Spruce around 9:30pm Friday, and found the victim. Newschannel 20 reports the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening. There was no other immediate information available about the incident or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlds.com
Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
WAND TV
Study: 9/10 people don't get enough good sleep
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Central Illinois doctors are urging patients to get enough sleep after a recent study linked good sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular problems. A French study looked at patient sleep scores, how those scores changed over time and the number of cardio-related issues those patients had. Researchers found nine out of ten people did not get a good night's sleep, putting them at greater risk for heart attack or stroke.
newschannel20.com
Springfield police searching for man connected with burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police need your help identifying this subject pictured below. We're told he is suspected to be involved with multiple burglaries throughout the Springfield area. If you have any information regarding this subject you can contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers...
wdbr.com
Break in at the Drive In.
Somebody broke into a vehicle at the local Drive-In and Crimestoppers wants your help in finding out who it was. It happened at the Rt. 66 Drive In located on Knights Recreation Dr. in Springfield on August 6th between 11:00a.m and 12:15p.m. The victim found their vehicle with a broken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Man walking with BB gun near Springfield Schools comes forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Some Springfield schools were put on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after calls came in about a person walking around with a gun. Police report a 19-year-old male contacted Springfield PD Wednesday afternoon stating he was the subject in the video and the suspected firearm was a BB gun.
WAND TV
Millikin defeats Greenville in first game under head coach Carlton Hall
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A new era has begun for Big Blue football. Millikin played their first regular season game under head coach Carlton Hall and earned a 28-14 win over Greenville. After trailing 7-0, it was all Big Blue!. Millikin scored 28 straight points thanks to solid complimentary football.
Man sentenced for role in restaurant fight
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Moweaqua man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in fight outside a Moweaqua restaurant in May. Timothy Sutton, 27, was convicted of aggravated battery and sentenced on Wednesday. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said police determined a member of Sutton’s family was at Crawford’s […]
WAND TV
Police arrest Decatur man for seriously injuring woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Woman was seriously injured from domestic violence incident. According to Decatur Police, on Saturday at 12:02 p.m. a 27-year-old woman showed up to a local hospital with a head injury from a domestic violence incident. According to police the woman's injuries are considered life-threatening. Decatur Police...
newschannel20.com
Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
wlds.com
Chandlerville Man Headed To Prison on Drug Charges
A Chandlerville man found guilty on 3 drug-related charges back in July is heading to prison. 58 year old Charles R. Miller as found guilty of possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of cannabis between 30-100 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was acquitted of a fourth charge, methamphetamine delivery between 5-15 grams back on July 18th after a one-day trial by jury.
WAND TV
Man accused of beating woman, charged with attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he seriously injured a woman in a domestic violence incident. According to Decatur Police, on Saturday at 12:02 p.m. a 27-year-old woman showed up to a local hospital with a head injury from a domestic violence incident.
The Clinton Journal
Police: Missing woman left on her own
CLINTON — A Clinton woman who disappeared Aug. 21 is reported to have left the area voluntarily, but police continue to keep her listed as a missing person. Juana Arellano-Garnica, 32, left her home on Aug. 21, telling her family she was going for a walk but she never returned.
Comments / 0