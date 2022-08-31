Read full article on original website
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
WATCH: Triston Casas gets first hit in big-league debut
It didn't take Triston Casas long to get comfortable at Fenway Park. In his big-league debut on Sunday, Boston's No. 2 prospect collected his first hit in his third at-bat. While it was just an infield grounder, he found an opening and reached first base safely when Corey Seager didn't have a throw from shortstop.
Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'
Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
What we learned as Giants blast five homers in win vs. Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- The eight-game losing streak to the Dodgers has been one of the lowlights of the season for the Giants, but you would have a hard time explaining that to a lot of the players in Monday's lineup. The leadoff hitter and No. 3 hitter weren't even in the organization when it started, and the new-look right-handed lineup proved to be the perfect fit on Monday.
How Dusty's incredible advice helped save Stew's career
Programming note: "All A's" featuring Dave Stewart debuts Tuesday, Sept. 6 on NBC Sports California after "A's Postgame Live" following the game against the Atlanta Braves. Before he helped the Athletics win the 1989 World Series, Dave Stewart almost had given up on baseball. But Oakland got to see the...
Why Junis picks Bonds as player he'd most like to strike out
During Barry Bonds’ prime, there wasn’t an MLB ace who didn’t want to strike him out. And even though the Giants legend has long hung up his cleats, it turns out there’s still a pitcher who would like to make Bonds grab some pine. NBC Sports...
Thomson, Schwarber maintain calm exterior as Phillies' trip gets worse
SAN FRANCISCO -- An already troubling road trip got a little worse Saturday when the Phillies fell all over themselves and lost, 5-4, to the San Francisco Giants at 24 Willie Mays Plaza. The loss was the Phillies' second straight to a Giants team that entered the series losers of...
Judge connects again, hits MLB-best 54th HR, Yanks top Twins
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge kept up his bruising pace and hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday. Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the...
Report: Red Sox, Kiké Hernández agree to one-year extension
Kiké Hernández is extending his stay in Boston. The Red Sox reportedly will bring back the 31-year-old next season after the sides agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The former Dodger signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox before...
Junis includes former Giants star in dream starting rotation
Every MLB players has their favorite players who would be part of any dream lineup, or in Jakob Junis' case, dream rotation. The Giants pitcher was asked to pick his all-time starting rotation by NBC Sports Bay Area's Therese Viñal, and the 29-year-old Junis has a combination of players from the the last four decades.
Bosa sounds off on artificial turf being 'problem' for NFL
Although 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa didn’t have to rehab a torn left ACL this offseason, the 24-year-old still isn’t happy about artificial turf’s role in his injury. In September 2020, Bosa suffered a torn ACL in San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, which uses UBU Sports Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf on its field.
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
Five things Giants can do in September for a better 2023
LOS ANGELES -- A year after they spent a thrilling September holding off the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the NL West title, the Giants entered the month seven games under .500. It has been a disappointing season, particularly over the last six weeks, but Gabe Kapler mentioned multiple times over the weekend that he wants his group to finish strong.
Rodón says Giants have best fans as offseason decision looms
Even as the Giants face an uphill battle in the NL wild-card race, ace Carlos Rodón couldn't help but notice how committed the fans remain. "We lost seven straight before we swept the Phillies here. It's nice to still have fans in the stands," Rodón said to reporters after the Giants' 5-3 walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Oracle Park.
Where King thinks 49ers will end up in NFC playoff picture
Last year, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers returned to the NFL playoffs as a wild-card team. Could they do the same this season with Trey Lance at quarterback?. Peter King certainly thinks so. The NBC Sports writer included his 2022 NFL season predictions in this week’s “Football Morning in America”...
Kapler, Correa eerily in sync with priceless walk-off reaction
Throughout the course of a season, baseball teams become so in tune with each other that it is almost like they are in sync. That's something Giants manager Gabe Kapler and bench coach Kai Correa certainly can attest to. In the bottom of the ninth inning of the Giants' 5-3...
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
Phillies place Castellanos on IL, call up Triple A standout
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Phillies added another regular player to their injured list Sunday when right fielder Nick Castellanos was shut down with a strained right oblique muscle. Manager Rob Thomson called the injury mild and said he hoped Castellanos could return once the 10-day assignment was complete. Castellanos joins...
Giants sign Fabian Moreau to practice squad
The Giants have added an experienced defensive back to their practice squad. on Monday. Moreau was released by the Texans in August. Moreau was a 2017 fifth-round pick in Washington and he spent four years with the team before moving on to the Falcons for the 2021 season. He started all 16 games he played in Atlanta and finished the year with 61 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
