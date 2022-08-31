Branch County Prep Football Week Two Previews and Predictions

Week two of Friday Night Lights is upon us here in Branch County and for the second week in a row we will actually be experiencing Thursday Night Lights, as teams across the state will play one day early to accommodate the Labor Day Weekend.There is a full slate of games scheduled for here in Branch County, with two of our five teams facing off in a rivalry matchup as Quincy heads to Union City. Also in action will be 1-0 Bronson who is looking to put together a nice winning streak while Coldwater and Tekonsha look to bounce back from first week losses.So, without further ado or fanfare, Ladies and Gentlemen, here are Branch County’s Prep Football Week 2 Previews and Picks. (Week one picks saw Troy finish at 2-3 with his predictions)Game of the Week- Quincy (0-1) at Union City (0-1), Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. at Alumni FieldThe annual grudge match between the Quincy Orioles and the Union City Chargers is this week’s Game of the Week and with good reason, as these two rivals are eager to match up versus one another on the field.Both squads are coming off of week one losses, with Union City dropping a hard fought 20-14 slugfest to the D8 5th ranked Centreville Bulldogs while Quincy dropped a defensive battle, falling to the D8 7th ranked Sand Creek Aggies by the score of 8-0.This game has several storylines involved, everything from new head coaches taking on each other for the first time, extremely stingy defenses battling in the early season, and even a pair of starting sophomore quarterbacks facing off for the first time at the varsity level.On the coaching front it’s Union City’s Doug Counterman facing off against Quincy co-coaches Jeff Craig and Brett Allman. Although this is the first game they’ve faced each other at the helm of their respective programs, they are no strangers to each other, having served on their respective staffs for years. Each coaching staff knows what the other likes to do, so which one will make the adjustment and out coach the other one?On defense it’s a battle of two very solid units who played great in week one. Quincy’s defense caused four turnovers versus Sand Creek and held a very good Aggies team to just eight points while the Chargers played smash mouth physical football and kept a dangerous Centreville team in check. Which offense will be able to solve the other defense?And finally, a battle between two sophomore quarterbacks as Union City’s Eli Payne faces off with Quincy’s Brennen Allman. Both are familiar with each other from youth sports, travel ball and more, but this is the first time the two have faced off as signal callers at the varsity level. Payne took to the air more then Allman in week one, but both played well in their first career start. Who will get the first win in what should be a long and exciting rivalry?This is one of those games where records don’t matter, all that matters is what happens on the field on Thursday night. Both teams are solid on defense, with Union City’s offense playing just a little better than Quincy in the early going. Can Quincy’s offense get the ball down the field? Can Union City’s offense hold on to the ball and keep the Orioles from causing turnovers? Time will tell and it’s going to be a slugfest, one you won’t want to miss.As for me, call me a homer if you want, but i’m taking Union City to get the win.Prediction: Union City 26, Quincy 13

Game Two- Plainwell (1-0) at Coldwater (0-1), Thursday night at Larsen Field beginning at 7 p.m.Coldwater struggled in week one with a very good Grand Ledge team, while Plainwell started off the year with a 21-7 win over Otsego.Plainwell is balanced team, putting up 184 yards passing and 177 rushing in week one, while Coldwater relies heavily on the run and quarterback Zach Coffing who had 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown in their week one loss to Grand Ledge. Coffing has some weapons, most notable being 6’7” tight end Donte Work who caught five balls for 43 yards in the season opener.Coldwater’s week one battle with Grand Ledge is probably no indicator of what they are capable of as Grand Ledge is very good and the Cardinals are replacing a lot of talent from last year. Things weren’t expected to look beautiful in week one for the Cardinals who are one of the best coached teams in the state. The pieces are there, it’s just a matter of getting them in the right places.I think the Cardinals will get there, just not this week versus Plainwell.Prediction: Plainwell 21, Coldwater 14

Game Three: Bronson Vikings (1-0) at Springport (0-1) at Springport High School, Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.Bronson is 1-0 for the first time in 11 years coming in to week two, defeating Prairie Heights in week one by the score of 20-7. Springport meanwhile struggled with a very good Stockbridge team, falling 38-6.In their week one loss the Spartan defense was shredded by a very dynamic passing game, which could spell trouble in week two as sophomore Bronson starter Boston Bucklin showed the ability to throw the ball to a talented group of receivers.Bronson is tough and showed great discipline in week one, and with another playmaker at quarterback and some skill position guys behind him, the Vikings are going to be very dangerous. Look for the Vikings to rattle off a small winning streak to kick off 2022.Prediction: Bronson 34, Springport, 13Game Four: Waldron (0-1) at Tekonsha (0-1), Thursday night at Tekonsha High School, beginning at 7 p.m.Turnovers spelled doom for Tekonsha in their week one loss to Camden Frontier, falling behind by double digits before getting on the board. Ultimately it was Camden running away for the 36-6 win, despite nearly 200 yards rushing from quarterback Wyatt Blashfield. Blashfield did however throw three interceptions, something the Indians need to cut down on if they expect to beat Waldron.Waldron had a tough week one, falling to the Athens Indians 46-18. Waldron likes to mix up their offense, throwing a bit with freshman Seth Williams and running with the likes of Sam Williams and Jacobi Gonzalez.What it will come down to is if the Spartan defense can keep a very dangerous and very upset Tekonsha offense in check. With a motivated Wyatt Blashfield behind center for Tekonsha and a whole load of teammates playing with a chip on their shoulders, this could be an ugly one for Waldron.Prediction: Tekonsha 49, Waldron 12.Do you agree with these predictions? Disagree? Let sports editor Troy Tennyson know via email at ttennyson@thedailyreporter.com. Follow The Daily Reporter on Facebook or follow sports editor Troy Tennyson on Twitter at @ttennysonTDR for up to minute scores, stats and news throughout the night on Thursday night.Please remember, these are just one man’s opinion, these are predictions, nothing more, and I will surely own up to any games I get wrong. For the video version of these predictions, check out the weekly picks video staring Troy Tennyson and Sturgis Journal sports editor Brandon Watson as we pick both slate of games from Branch County and St. Joe County.